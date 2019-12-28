As Parke Heritage junior Connor Davis exited the interview room following his team's 58-52 win over Robinson, Robinson coach Mack Thompson stopped to offer congratulations and a bit of friendly ribbing.
“Next time, miss a couple shots,” Thompson joked. “Two or three misses, and we'd have been pretty happy.”
Thompson was exaggerating — but not by much.
One miss in the second quarter was all the Maroons would get from Davis, who hit 10-of-11 from the field on his way to a game-high 23 points, 17 of which came in the second half. That included a critical 3-pointer with 3:37 to go that put the Wolves up seven, a lead that proved too great for Robinson to overcome as Parke Heritage closed out its First Financial Wabash Valley Classic with a win on Saturday morning at Terre Haute North High School.
“The guy sitting next to me (Davis) came up big in the second half,” Parke Heritage coach Rich Schelsky said. “That's why he's a two-time all-WRC player. Connor's played a lot of varsity games and knows that he's a guy we count on in clutch situations.
“In the first two games in this tournament, we fizzled out in clutch situations, so it was good to see one of our leaders come through in the clutch and do what he needed to do to will us to a win.”
Early on, it looked like Davis wouldn't have to do much to will the Wolves (9-2) past the Maroons (3-8), as Robinson started off lethargic and found itself down by 17 points in the second quarter after a Christian Johnson 3-pointer gave Parke Heritage a 22-5 lead.
But Thompson then changed the game by going deep into his bench and looking for a spark. Nick Weber turned out to be the one who provided it, scoring 10 first-half points in three minutes and turning what appeared a rout into another tight contest.
“That brought some life to our team,” Thompson said. “We tell our guys on the bench that when you get that opportunity, you need to be ready to grasp it. We had three guys who did a really good job with that, and that's when we made our run.
“When Nick Weber, Rylan King and Sawyer Hoalt came in, they really gave us a boost on both ends of the floor.”
Weber ended up leading Robinson with 19 points, and gradually, the Maroons chipped away at the deficit. When Kade Lassen scored with 6:50 left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 39, Robinson had finally come all the way back and given itself a chance to end its tournament with a win.
But Robinson could never stick its nose in front, in part because the Maroons had dug their hole too deep and in part because Davis wasn't going to let it happen. After two down-to-the-wire games had gone the wrong way on Thursday and Friday, the Wolves weren't about to watch another tight battle slip away.
“I was mad that we lost those first two games that we should have won,” Davis said. “I wanted this win, and I think my team really wanted it too. We did what we had to do.”
The result was a bittersweet feeling as Parke Heritage exited the Classic feeling like it had an opportunity to do more, but had set itself up for positive things down the road.
“We feel like we were one of the better teams in the tournament, but we had a chance to win (the first) two games and didn't win them,” Schelsky said. “What we're going to take from this is that it makes us better in March. The way we lost those games, if we don't get better from that, that's on me.”
ROBINSON (52) – Wesley Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Kade Lassen 4-9 0-0 9, Ethan Shidler 1-3 0-0 3, Brayden Childress 8-19 0-0 16, Jeffrey Goble 0-1 0-0 0, Rylan King 0-2 1-2 1, Nick Weber 6-12 2-2 19, Sawyer Hoalt 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-51 FG, 3-4 FT, 52 TP.
PARKE HERITAGE (58) – Riley Ferguson 1-7 4-4 7, Christian Johnson 5-12 0-1 11, J.T. O'Brien 2-3 0-0 4, Connor Davis 10-11 0-0 23, Logan White 2-7 3-6 7, Robbie Cheatham 2-3 1-1 6, Anthony Wood 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-44 FG, 8-12 FT, 58 TP
Robinson=3=19=13=17=-=52
Parke Heritage=16=10=13=19=-=58
3-point goals: Robinson 7-15 (Weber 5-10, Jackson 0-1, Lassen 1-3, Shidler 1-1), Parke Heritage 6-14 (Ferguson 1-3, Johnson 1-5, Davis 4-4, Cheatham 1-1, Wood 0-1). Total fouls: Robinson 14, Parke Heritage 6. Turnovers: Robinson 12, Parke Heritage 11. Rebounds: Robinson 19 (Childress 8), Parke Heritage 20 (Davis 9). Steals: Robinson 5 (Lassen 3), Parke Heritage 4 (Johnson 2, O'Brien 2). Blocks: Robinson 0, Parke Heritage 1 (Davis). Fouled out: None.
Next — Robinson (3-8) plays at home against Wayne City on Friday. Parke Heritage (9-2) plays on Friday at South Vermillion.
