Stephen Atkinson racked up 18 points, 14 rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals to lead Owen Valley over Shakamak 59-51 in the consolation bracket of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic boys high school tournament Friday evening at Terre Haute North.
The 6-foot-5 junior had three of his blocks in the third quarter when the Patriots outscored Shakamak 15-9 and hiked their lead up to 45-32.
The Lakers stayed close in the first two quarters, trailing 18-14 and 30-23 at each stop. Not helping their cause in the third period was their 3-for-15 shooting from the field.
Also not helping were 3-pointers by the Patriots' Ethan Lantz, Eli Wood and Cayden Paquette during that same stretch. A 15-foot jumper by reserve Tyler Vivian with nine seconds remaining provided them with a comfortable cushion entering the final eight minutes.
On the short side of a 53-42 score with 3:31 remaining, coach Nate O'Neall's Lakers cut their deficit to 53-46 after a putback by John Gould and a steal/layup combination by Vivian.
All of a sudden, the outcome of the game was in doubt again.
But pairs of free throws by Paquette, Zane Sparks and Brandon Bonebrake in the final 33 seconds sealed the deal for Owen Valley, which will continue its Classic experience by playing Riverton Parke at 2:30 p.m. today.
Besides Atkinson, the Patriots' only double-digit scorer was Wood, who came off the bench to hit all three of 3-point attempts and both of his free throws to finish with 11 points.
Coy Gilbert, Vivian and Gould led Shakamak with 13, 12 and 11 points respectively. The Lakers will tangle with Cloverdale at 11:30 a.m. today.
