CLASSIC DAY 4: Woelfle’s Patriots rally to slip past Miners for championship

A First Financial Wabash Valley Classic for boys high school basketball that had lived up to its hype was rewarded Thursday night with a championship game that did that and more.
Terre Haute North scored on an in-bounds play with 7.2 seconds left and Linton was unable to respond, giving the Patriots a 47-45 win and their 11th Classic championship — the last four over the Miners in the title game.
Both teams had big runs early in the game, but the fourth-quarter margin was never more than three points.
North created the fifth lead change of the period on a 3-pointer by Alex Ross with 1:03 remaining, but the Miners tied it immediately when Braden Walters grabbed an offensive rebound and passed to Nathan Frady for a layup.
The Patriots elected to go for the last shot, but the Miners trapped them in the corner and the ball went out of bounds with 9.1 seconds left.
"It would've been really great if [the referees] had given us the ball in that corner," Linton coach Joey Hart said later.
Bryson Carpenter took the ball out, and Colin Frank screened, then cut to the basket for a layup.
"My coaches all had faith in me," Carpenter said after the game. "[The Miners] were hugging [Mark] Hankins, Colin made a slip and we got a basket."
"We knew [the Miners] were going to foul, so whoever caught the ball had to be strong," Frank said. "I knew I would be open if I set a good screen — [it was a] screen and slip."
"It's very difficult place to enter the ball," coach Todd Woelfle of the Patriots said. "The fear was if we threw it deep, they would steal it and dunk it."
Like Linton, North had fouls to give and they used two of them as the Miners tried to get the ball up the court. The Miners got a contested shot up at the buzzer, but it missed.
As the score indicates, it was a defensive battle throughout. North's man-to-man was tough and consistent, and the Miners used at least three different defenses to take advantage of their length.
North got the early lead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Hankins, the second of them a four-point play, and led 15-10 at the first stop. The Miners then shut the Patriots down for most of the second quarter, scoring its first 10 points and holding on to a 25-23 lead at halftime. North had a 10-2 run to start the second half (making it 33-27) but then the Miners got its last seven points to retake the lead.
Linton got the first basket of the fourth quarter, but Hankins hit a 3-pointer to tie. After a Miner free throw, Damon Sturm drove through the middle of the LInton zone for a go-ahead basket and Chris Owens hit a floater for a three-point lead.
Linton got two free throws by player Joey Hart, then a steal and two more free throws by Logan Webb. Hankins found Frank for a layup, Hart answered with a jumper.
Frank led North with 12 points while Alex Ross added 11 and Hankins 10. Sturm, not always an offensive factor, added seven points and Carpenter handed out what he thought was a career-high seven assists.
"They don't guard me," is how Sturm explained his production. "I figure if I make them guard me, that makes it easier for the other guys to score."
The younger Hart led all scorers with 14 for Linton, while Webb and Drew Smith had 10 each.
"We're a really good basketball team and so are they," coach Hart said afterward. "We didn't shoot our free throws [8 of 14] and they shot it great [60% from the field, 8 of 14 from 3-point range]."
"We've been in situations like this all year," Frank said when asked about North's ability to win the close games this season. "We had the game in control [at 45-45], it was just a matter of execution."
"We knew [the Miners] were going to be tough," said Hankins. "We play those guys all the time in the summer. It was a grinder, but we ended up getting the win."
"It was team basketball, like [the Patriots] done all week and all season," said Woelfle, who had now coached eight Classic championship teams. "You make your luck [and win close games] by the way you are in the classroom, by the way you prepare, and in the weight room . . . A total team effort. The guys hung in there and made plays and found a way to win."
"We're feeling great," said Carpenter. "We're 11-0 and hopefully I'll continue it with my brothers, my teammates and my coaches. It's an awesome feeling going into games knowing you're unbeaten, but there's still a chip on our shoulder. We have bigger things in mind."
So do the Miners.
"This was by far our best outing in one of these [championship games]," said coach Hart. "We'll learn from it and we'll get better.
"The Classic is fun, with a great atmosphere, but it's not the end-all and be-all. It was a great experience for our guys, and we got better this week. We're not a finished product, and there was growth."
