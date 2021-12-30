For Class 3A No. 7 Sullivan? It was five-on-eight in the Golden Arrows’ third-place game against Edgewood in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic.
That five-on-eight isn’t what you might be thinking. The Arrows’ biggest problem was the five Edgewood Mustangs who put up an intense fight, but Sullivan also had to battle fatigue, an injury to talismanic point guard Randy Kelley and the hangover effect of a two-point loss to Terre Haute North in the Classic semifinal on Wednesday.
Sullivan survived the Mustangs and their own hurdles they had to overcome to post a 55-53 victory to earn third place for the fourth straight season at the Classic.
Sullivan coach Jeff Moore had no doubt that his Arrows were fighting through more than just Edgewood.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt there was a hangover from last night and Randy’s not 100%. Edgewood played hard and played tough. You have to give them a lot of credit, but we gutted out a win,” Moore said.
Rocco Roshel led Sullivan (9-1) with 14 points. Luke Adams had 13 and Kelley had 12. Caden Huttenlocker capped an excellent Classic performance with 20 points for Edgewood and Xzander Hammonds scored 11 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.
From the start, both teams appeared to be fighting the inevitable fatigue of playing a fourth game in four days. Sullivan led 13-11 early in the second quarter as both teams struggled to find rhythm.
Edgewood – who lost to Sullivan by 20 on Dec. 18 – found it first. Huttenlocker scored eight points in an 11-2 Edgewood run that put the Mustangs up 22-15. At one point, Huttenlocker made four in a row from the field. Sullivan scraped back, but trailed the Mustangs 30-26 at halftime.
The Mustangs’ lead peaked at eight early in the third quarter before the Arrows made their move. A 17-2 run that ran into the early part of the fourth quarter had many contributors, but Sullivan’s chronically overlooked contributor is Adams.
Adams did not miss a two-point shot in the contest, he had six rebounds and also had five steals. Adams also played solid defense.
“He does it all. He’s our best defender. He can score and he made some nice cuts to give us some breathing room at the end,” Moore said.
Adams also scored the first two buckets after Sullivan’s run to make it 47-42, but Edgewood wasn’t done.
Hammonds was left open on the arc and he repeatedly burned the Arrows. Hammonds 3-for-3 from 3-point range in the final quarter and when Huttenlocker blocked a shot, rebounded it, and dunked it in transition with 2:37 left? It was a tie game.
Sullivan survived at the line and with its defense. A Kelley free throw with 2:08 left ultimately provided the point that put Sullivan up for good. An Eli Gettinger layup at 1:02 gave the Arrows more cushion.
Still, Edgewood (4-7) had a shot to win at the buzzer. Huttenlocker’s corner three fell short of the rim.
Sullivan next hosts South Putnam on Jan. 7.
“We would have rather played in the last game of the tournament, but we came out 3-1,” Moore said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.