When Northview’s Drew Cook is having a valley in a basketball game, he has an inspiration that helps bring him closer to his peak.
In Thursday’s First Financial Wabash Valley Classic consolation championship game against Robinson, Cook drew on that inspiration to lift him out of a slow start.
“I respect my grandpa [John Stelle]. He’s battling health issues, so anytime I’m off to a rough start, he’s my main thing I look to. My teammates and coaches also tell me to have confidence. I drew on that after the first quarter,” Cook said.
The inspiration worked for Cook and it worked for the Knights too. Cook scored 10 points in a 16-0 Northview second-quarter run that put the Knights on the front foot. Robinson made runs at the Knights, but couldn’t close the gap before Northview pulled away late for a 66-51 victory.
Cook scored 26 in the contest. Braden Allen also shook off a slow start to score 12 points. Robinson was led by Cooper Loll’s 16 points.
Northview didn’t have an obvious advantage in rebounding – it was 29-27 overall when you factor in Robinson’s team rebounds – but Northview’s boards were more impactful as many were offensive rebounds. That was reflected in the field goal attempts. Northview attempted 58 shots to Robinson’s 37.
It was a physical game, a chip-on-your-shoulder game for both teams. Despite the distance between Robinson and Brazil, there is commonality between the rosters.
“I know the head coach there [Mack Thompson] and I know Wesley Jackson so I know how they play. I texted them today to wish them good luck, but we needed this win,” Cook said.
Northview was collectively cold in the first quarter and Robinson worked inside the arc for high-percentage shots, Cook was just 1 of 4 in the opening period. Noah Gilmore and Wesley Jackson took several of them and the Maroons led 15-9 early in the second quarter.
Then Northview flipped the script. Cook hurt Robinson in every way during the 16-0 run that turned a six-point Northview deficit into a 10-point lead. Cook had 10 points during the run, but he also had three steals.
Those steals were a contributing factor to Northview coach Michael Byrum’s thoughts on the run – he liked the zero as much as the 16.
“We got seven consecutive stops. We talk constantly about getting consecutive starts and that seven was our longest streak of the week. That’s huge. We feed off of our defense,” Byrum said.
Northview maintained its 10-point lead at the half, but the Maroons didn’t capitulate without a fight. Loll was red-hot in the third quarter, scoring 13 of Robinson’s 18 points in the quarter. At one point, Robinson got its deficit to six, but Northview pounded the paint as Cook, and now Allen, both converted consistently.
A Loll 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter made it 49-42, but that’s as close as Robinson would get. Northview put the game away with a 17-5 run. Cook and Allen combined to score 10 points in that surge too.
“They hit shots they could make. We did a better job of getting them open and moving the ball with flow,” Byrum said.
Northview (6-3) next plays at Greencastle in a Western Indiana Conference game Jan. 7. Robinson (7-8) next hosts Effingham St. Anthony on Tuesday.
