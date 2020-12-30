Before the 21st annual Wabash Valley Classic boys high school basketball tournament started Saturday, Sullivan had not gotten together for an official team function since its Dec. 11 triumph at North Putnam.
No practices, no games, no nothing (pardon the bad grammar).
The unwanted break was caused by a two-week quarantine over possible contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
On Saturday morning, players and coaches reintroduced themselves to each other before downing Cloverdale and Northview in their first two Classic games. After losing to Bloomington South on Tuesday, the Golden Arrows defeated familiar Western Indiana Conference foe Edgewood 68-60 in the tournament's third-place game Wednesday at Terre Haute South.
Braden Flanagan led the winners with 23 points, including an 11-for-12 performance from the free-throw line, and three steals. Afterward, Sullivan coach Jeff Moore revealed that he thought Flanagan — who tallied only three points in the three-point loss to Bloomington South the night before — would enjoy a good game against the Mustangs.
"He walked off the floor disappointed [Tuesday night]," Moore said.
Also for the Arrows, Randy Kelley added 13 points and reserve Rocco Roshel bombed in four 3-pointers for 12 points. Plus, Jackson Hills hauled down a game-high eight rebounds. Sullivan helped itself with 8-for-15 marksmanship from 3-point range (53.3 percent) and 23-for-45 shooting from the field (51.1 percent) while committing only seven turnovers.
Edgewood's top scorers were David Huttenlocker and Coleman Sater with 20 and 19 points respectively.
Sullivan jumped ahead 13-4 when Flanagan rattled in a 3 from the left wing midway through the first period. A Landon Ringler trey closed the quarter, pulling the Mustangs from Ellettsville within 17-11.
Midway through the second quarter, Roshel's first two bombs and a driving basket through traffic by Flanagan increased the Arrows' margin to 10 at 27-17. A putback by Sater at the halftime buzzer sliced Edgewood's deficit to 34-26.
The Mustangs climbed within 40-38 on a Huttenlocker trifecta midway through the third stanza. But another Roshel bomb finished the third period and boosted Sullivan's advantage to 50-42.
Sullivan's lead shrunk to three on three occasions early the final frame — 55-52, 57-54 and 59-56 — before Edgewood made it 59-58 on a short jumper by Huttenlocker. But the Arrows' Gabe Pirtle, who scored only four points all evening, answered with an inside bucket with 1:29 showing on the scoreboard and Sullivan tallied the final seven points to secure the victory.
"We always love this tournament," Moore reflected. "We're always better than we were when we started."
These same teams will have a rematch that will count in the WIC standings Feb. 6 at Sullivan.
