CLASSIC DAY 4: Cardinals claim fifth place over West Vigo

The First Financial Wabash Valley Classic’s high school basketball fifth-place game was up for grabs for more than a quarter Thursday evening at Terre Haute South.
Bloomfield was without 6-foot-7 Peter Combs, who had sprained his ankle Wednesday night, and both teams showed effects of playing for a fourth straight day. As a result, neither team scored for nearly four minutes and it was 6-6 after a quarter.
But the Cardinals warmed up before West Vigo did, scoring 10 straight points midway through the second quarter, and the result was a 50-33 win for Bloomfield.
“Obviously [the Cardinals] are a really good team,” coach Joe Boehler of West Vigo said after the gam. “They were missing one of their guys, but they still have a lot of pieces.
“I thought we competed really hard, and we were with them a lot of the game.”
“We have two possible starters out with surgeries, and we may get them back in January of February,” said coach J.B. Neill of Bloomfield. “Then last night the ship took another hit . . . but kids stepped up. That says a lot about how gritty they are. They showed a lot of toughness today.”
The key statistic for the Cardinals was the 16 points scored by Hank Skomp. Normally Bloomfield’s low-scoring sixth man, Skomp led all scorers and also had five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
“He just elevated his game,” Neill said.
Baylin Graf, one of the players who may have had tired legs, added 15 points and nine rebounds despite a lower-than-normal shooting percentage. Christopher Royal added 11 points and nine rebounds and Ryan Schulte scored eight and had a fourth straight stellar defensive performance.
Schulte’s target on Thursday was West Vigo’s Zeke Tanoos and Schulte held Tanoos to seven points. That was still enough to share the Viking scoring lead with Connor Martin, and Tanoos also had nine rebounds.
“This week was good for us,” said Boehler, whose Vikings played on the fourth day of the tournament for the first time in several years. “We grew a lot.”
“We came up here to win it and that didn’t work out,” Neill said, “but we showed a lot of heart and grit the last two days.”
