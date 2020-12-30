The number of people who picked Greencastle to win the 2020 Wabash Valley Classic — outside of the ones in the Tiger Cubs' locker room, of course — numbered zero, coach Bryce Rector said Wednesday night.
But Rector was wearing a championship medal as he said it, the Tiger Cubs — and Brody Whitaker — overtaking Bloomington South for a 41-36 win in Terre Haute South's gym.
"There's nothing better than having something to prove," Rector added. "These kids played with a chip on their shoulder for five days and I'm very happy for them."
Whitaker, named the winner of the Gary Fears Most Outstanding Player Award, accounted for every Greencastle point in the first 19 minutes of the game and finished with game-high totals of 26 points and nine rebounds.
But it was Nick Sutherlin who nailed a 3-pointer with 1:28 to play that put Greencastle ahead to stay and it was senior point guard Benton Parmley who scored the game's last four points and grabbed maybe the game's biggest defensive rebound (he's generously listed as 5-foot-8).
And yet it was still Bloomington South's game to win with about six minutes to go.
The Tiger Cubs led 19-17 at halftime — Whitaker had 16 points and assisted on a Parmley 3-pointer — but the Panthers had edged ahead in the third quarter.
After two Whitaker free throws at the start of the fourth period cut the lead to 29-28, the Panthers got a 3-pointer from Sam Kestranek and a steal by Kestranek that led to a Maddix Blackwell basket. Bloomington led 34-28 — and was outscored 13-2 the rest of the way.
"If you score two points in the last six minutes, you're supposed to lose," legendary coach J.R. Holmes of the Panthers said afterward.
Whitaker scored to cut the lead to 34-30, then grabbed an offensive rebound and hit two free throws. Sutherlin's go-ahead 3-pointer was followed by six free throws, two by Whitaker and the last four by Parmley.
"We had the lead and the ball, and we took two really bad shots," Holmes said. "We had a bad night coaching, a bad night playing, a bad night shooting."
Parmley added 10 points for the winners. Jordan Abner, recently returned to the Panther roster, had 11 points and eight rebounds and Trevor Taylor also scored 11 for Bloomington.
"It was a battle for 32 minutes," Rector said after the game. "I'm very happy for them and for our program."
The Tiger Cubs rarely substitute, so four games in five days should have been a test.
"They've done a lot to be able to play four games in five days," Rector said. "We got some big defensive stops and that takes endurance, grit and physical strength."
Before 2020, Greencastle last played in the Wabash Valley Classic in 2006. The Tiger Cubs won the old Wabash Valley Tournament in January 1956 and January 1957, beating the Howard Sharpe-coached Gerstmeyer Black Cats in the title game both times.
All-tourney team — Joining Whitaker in the team chosen by the media were Lincoln Hale and Joey Hart of Linton; Christian Johnson of Parke Heritage; Randy Kelley of Sullivan; Coleman Sater of Edgewood; Sutherlin; Caleb Swearingen of Northview; Taylor; and Cole Wireman of Kouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.