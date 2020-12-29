The strategy in hockey is called "dump and chase." Rather than trying to make a play, the offensive team just shoots the puck down the ice, follows it and tries to get it back to create offense.
Rich Schelsky isn't a hockey fan, but his Parke Heritage High School basketball team used a similar tactic Tuesday afternoon to get some crucial points in a 49-45 win over West Vigo in a Wabash Valley Classic game at Terre Haute South.
The Wolves pounded the offensive boards relentlessly, one key instance being a shot by Anthony Wood that was rebounded by Connor Davis for the basket with 3:43 left in the game that put Parke Heritage ahead to stay at 41-40.
"That was the No. 1 thing we put on our board before the game: [the Wolves] are a great offensive rebounding team," coach Joe Boehler of the Vikings said after a game in which Parke Heritage got 20 points as a result of offensive rebounds, "and that's the part of the game that got us beat."
"We're just in a serious funk on the perimeter," Schelsky said. "I have to tell [the perimeter players] they can shoot it, because we can go get it."
Parke Heritage led 34-28 heading into the fourth period, but a stellar eight minutes by West Vigo's Cody Bunch kept the game interesting. Bunch had 11 points, two assists and two steals in the fourth quarter, scoring five straight points to tie the score at 38 and then answering a Parke Heritage free throw with a runner in the lane that put the Vikings ahead.
"Cody did a nice job today of taking care of the basketball, and he also hit some timely shots," Boehler said.
The putback by Davis was followed by a Parke Heritage free throw, and then Davis made a high-post feed to Christian Johnson for a 44-40 lead. The Wolves seemed content to set on that margin — until Bunch stole the ball and scored with 53 seconds left.
Coming out of a timeout, the Vikings may have expected the slowdown strategy again, but Christian Johnson had other ideas. He exploded through the West Vigo defense for a layup, and added three clinching free throws in the final 32 seconds before Bunch hit a game-ending 3-pointer.
Davis led Parke Heritage with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Christian Johnson added 14 points. Bunch had 16 points, Case Lautenschlager 12 and Zeke Tanoos 11 for West Vigo.
"Parke Heritage is a very good basketball team," Boehler said. "They're good right now and they'll be better by the end of the year.
"But we had every chance to win the game," the coach continued. "We just needed a couple of bounces to go our way."
In a first half that had four ties and three lead changes, each team got in foul trouble — and may have found some additional depth as a result. West Vigo got four points and four rebounds from 6-foot-4 junior Whyatt Easton, and Parke Heritage got four baskets from 6-5 senior transfer Luke Gregg.
"Whyatt was able to hold his own in there, and made a couple of plays," Boehler said, while Gregg gives the Wolves an additional body to send to the glass.
"Until we get out of this funk, we'll have to live with what we've got," Schelsky said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.