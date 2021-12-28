CLASSIC DAY 3: Wabash Valley Classic schedule

Wednesday at Terre Haute South
10 a.m. — Casey vs. Terre Haute South, consolation
11:30 a.m. — Greencastle vs. Marshall. consolation
1 p.m. — Northview vs. Shakamak, consolation
2:30 p.m. — Robinson vs. South Vermillion, consolation
4 p.m. — Parke Heritage vs. West Vigo, consolation
5:30 p.m. — Cloverdale vs. Bloomfield, consolation
7 p.m. — Terre Haute North vs. Sullivan, semifinal
8:30 p.m. — Edgewood vs. Linton, semifinal
