CLASSIC DAY 3: Wabash Valley Classic schedule

Wednesday at Terre Haute South

10 a.m. — Casey vs. Terre Haute South, consolation

11:30 a.m. — Greencastle vs. Marshall. consolation

1 p.m. — Northview vs. Shakamak, consolation

2:30 p.m. — Robinson vs. South Vermillion, consolation

4 p.m. — Parke Heritage vs. West Vigo, consolation

5:30 p.m. — Cloverdale vs. Bloomfield, consolation

7 p.m. — Terre Haute North vs. Sullivan, semifinal

8:30 p.m. — Edgewood vs. Linton, semifinal

