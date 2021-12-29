CLASSIC DAY 3: Tanoos goes for 19 points, 11 boards in West Vigo win

Joe Boehler wasn’t living in the past after his West Vigo boys basketball team downed Parke Heritage 55-41 in First Financial Wabash Valley Classic action Wednesday afternoon at Terre Haute South High School.
But he couldn’t ignore the question: “What if a few plays Tuesday against Sullivan had turned out differently?”
That was in reference to the Vikings’ exciting five-point loss to the Golden Arrows in the quarterfinals.
“We could have been playing for something totally different now,” Boehler admitted during a few seconds of forced daydreaming.
Still, the Vikings’ coach was happy about how his squad performed Wednesday as sophomore Zeke Tanoos again led the charge with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four steals and Whyatt Easton added 18 points and seven boards.
After pouring in 26 and 25 points in his previous two Classic games, Tanoos “only” scoring 19 did not disappoint Boehler.
“That’s a pretty good stat line,” Boehler said, not even mentioning the nifty behind-the-back pass that led to an Ethan Kesler layup in the third quarter.
Parke Heritage’s only lead was 5-3 after Renn Harper connected on a 3-point goal and Noble Johnson converted a driving layin through traffic. The Wolves were playing without two players who had started their two previous Classic games in addition to two injured regulars — four of their top seven players, coach Rich Schelsky noted.
Then the Vikings went on a 10-5 run — capped off by Tanoos’ first of five 3-pointers — to catapult on top 13-10.
The 6-foot-3 Tanoos, a mere sophomore, added two more treys in the second period as West Vigo boosted its advantage to 29-21 by halftime.
In addition to Tanoos’ cool pass to Kesler — which was not showboating because a defender could have deflected a traditional pass based on his position between the two teammates — he bombed in a pair of 3s in the third period.
Substitutes played plenty for both squads in the fourth frame as West Vigo’s margin never dropped below 12 points.
Boehler promised that his players will be ready to take on Bloomfield for fifth place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday because of their Classic goals.
“We’re trying to get better as we progress through the tournament,” he explained, looking ahead to Western Indiana Conference and sectional matchups.
The Wolves’ top scorers Wednesday were Harper with 13 points and Matt Dowd with 10.
PARKE HERITAGE (41) — N.Johnson 3-12 0-0 7, Gooch 3-5 0-0 6, Dowd 4-8 2-5 10, Harper 3-11 6-8 13, Carrington 2-7 0-0 5, Spurr 0-0 0-2 0, Milner 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-43 FG, 8-15 FT, 41 TP.
WEST VIGO (55) — Beaver 2-3 0-0 4, Martin 2-6 1-2 6, Easton 7-12 4-4 18, Tanoos 5-11 4-5 19, Kesler 2-7 0-0 5, Boehler 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 1-2 0-0 3, Likens 0-0 0-0 0, Fosdick 0-0 0-0 0, Porter 0-2 0-0 0, Glotzbach 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 FG, 9-11 FT, 55 TP.
Parke Heritage 10 11 12 8 — 41
West Vigo 13 16 17 9 — 55
3-point shooting — PH 3-12 (Carrington 1-1, N.Johnson 1-3, Harper 1-6, Dowd 0-2), WV 8-22 (Tanoos 5-8, Kesler 1-2, Turner 1-2, Martin 1-3, Porter 0-1, Boehler 0-2, Easton 0-4). FG Pct. — PH .349, WV .422. 3-pt. FG Pct. — PH .250, WV .364. FT Pct. — PH .533, WV .818. Total fouls — PH 13, WV 12. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — PH 27 (N.Johnson, Dowd and Spurr 6, Carrington 4), WV 31 (Tanoos 11, Easton 7, Beaver 4). Steals — PH 8 (N.Johnson 4, Dowd 2), WV 6 (Tanoos 4). Turnovers — PH 8, WV 13. Blocks — PH 0, WV 3 (Martin, Easton and Tanoos).
Next — West Vigo (7-2) will face Bloomfield in the Classic’s fifth-place game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Parke Heritage (6-4) will play Jan. 7 at South Vermillion.
