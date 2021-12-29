If you so much as watched the Robinson-South Vermillion consolation semifinal of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic semifinal at Terre Haute South on Wednesday? You might stand a chance of being in foul trouble or be guilty of a myriad of violations just like the players on the court were.
The above paragraph is a joke, but the ring of truth in it is that the constant whistles in the contest took away any flow from a contest between two good teams.
As it was, Robinson didn’t let the whistles or its own foul trouble get in the way of doing what it did best against the Wildcats – attacking the basket for scoring opportunities. The Maroons did so effectively in the second half to rally for a 51-45 victory.
Noah Gilmore led Robinson with 13 points and Cooper Loll added 12 rebounds. Anthony Garzolini had 20 points for South Vermillion, including 13 in the second half.
Robinson’s reward was a date in the consolation championship against Northview at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Robinson coach Mack Thompson was proud that his Maroons fought through some adversity to keep their Classic run alive.
“The main thing we talked about at halftime was overcoming adversity. That’s true in life and it’s true in a game. There’s certain things we can’t control, but we can control the guys coming off the bench playing hard and doing good things. We kept our cool. We preach that all of the time and today we saw the fruits of that,” Thompson said.
To be fair to those who had to adjudicate it, it was a physical game, but the numbers back a game that was constipated by it’s fair share of foul and violation calls. The teams combined for 38 team fouls, several of them push-off offensive fouls that drove up the turnover count for both teams. The Maroons and Wildcats combined for 31 turnovers.
Thompson, however, said his players can play through games like this because they practice situations like this.
“We kind of officiate that way in practice. We teach them to play through it, but sometimes we practice good flows and other times where we chop it up like this – two possessions, a stop and a reset. We try to practice with or without flow. Our guys did a good job of keeping their composure with some big plays,” Thompson said.
The first half was air-tight with neither team leading by more than than a three-point advantage. While South Vermillion played 11 players in the first half, Robinson seemed to be in trouble as key contributors Gilmore and Jackson both had three fouls. Despite that, South Vermillion’s lead was just 21-19 at halftime
South Vermillion (5-6) took control to start the second half, a Garzolini bucket at the 4:36 mark gave the Wildcats a 28-21 lead. Robinson didn’t flinch though and Thompson thought the game changed when Nathan Wernz hit Robinson’s only 3-pointer of the game with 3:06 left in the third quarter.
“He hit that big three and I thought that was huge. It gave him some confidence and he made some drives after that. Wes had some good drives, but Nate’s three turned the tide,” Thompson said.
Wernz’s shot was part of a 15-5 run that flipped the script and gave Robinson a 43-36 lead midway through the fourth quarter. South Vermillion made a late run, with a Garzolini bucket with 36.4 seconds left drawing the Wildcats to within one, but Robinson made its free throws down the stretch to earn the victory.
“We never got into anything offensively. They hit their tough layups and free throws and we missed them,” South Vermillion Shawn Nevill said. “There’s a lot of positives we can take away from [the Classic]. We have to learn to finish games. It’s a step to compete in these games, now we have to take the next step and finish them.”
While Robinson continues its Classic journey on Thursday, South Vermillion next plays Class 4A No. 7 Terre Haute North on Jan. 4.
ROBINSON (51) – C. Loll 3-8 5-9 11, B. Loll 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson 4-7 3-6 11, Wernz 4-5 0-2 9, Gilmore 5-8 3-4 13, Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0, King 2-6 1-2 5, Pinkston 0-0 0-0 0. 19-38 FG, 12-23 FT, 51 TP.
SOUTH VERMILLION (45) – Hawkins 0-3 5-8 5, Conder 1-2 1-2 3, Bush 0-3 0-0 0, Uselman 6-15 0-0 14, Garzolini 8-17 2-2 20, C. Wallace 0-1 0-0 0, A. Wallace 0-2 0-0 0, Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Shoults 1-1 0-0 3, Fossi 0-0 0-0 0, Moulton 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0. 16-45 FG, 8-12 FT, 45 TP.
Robinson=9=10=11=21=-=51
South Vermillion=8=13=8=16=-=45
3-point goals - R 1-6 (Wernz 1-2, C. Loll 0-3, Gilmore 0-1); SV 5-13 (Uselman 2-6, Garzolini 2-4, Shoults 1-1, Hawkins 0-1, Conder 0-1). Rebounds - R 34 (C. Loll 12, Jackson 5, Gilmore 5); SV 23 (Garzolini 9). Steals - R 6 (Jackson 2, Wernz 2); SV 8 (Uselman 5). Blocks - R 2 (Wernz, Gilmore); SV 1 (Uselman). Turnovers - R 19, SV 12. Total fouls - R 17, SV 21.
Next – Robinson (6-7) plays Northview in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic consolation championship at 3 p.m. on Thursday. South Vermillion (5-6) next plays at Terre Haute North on Jan. 4.
