CLASSIC Day 3: Parcel lifts Casey over Terre Haute South

As the clock hit three minutes in the third quarter of Terre Haute South’s consolation battle with Casey-Westfield, it appeared the Braves had the game right where they wanted it.
South had played another languid first half to fall behind, but increased pressure in the second half had created a 13-6 run to turn a six-point deficit into a one-point lead. Now, they could wear down the Warriors and salvage something from the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic.
Jackson Parcel wasn’t about to let that happen.
With his team in trouble, Parcel fought through the Braves’ pressure and scored on Casey-Westfield’s ensuing two possessions. He then grabbed a rebound to end a South possession and followed by feeding Jacob Clement for another Warrior basket. Suddenly, the Warriors led 40-35 and South never got within three points again, as Casey-Westfield pulled away for a 68-58 win over the host Braves on Wednesday at the Classic, sending South to an 0-3 showing in the tournament on its home court.
“We’re counting on him to be that guy,” Casey-Westfield coach Tom Brannan said of Parcel. “He’s being thrust into this, a guy that didn’t play hardly any varsity minutes last year, and now we’re running things to him and we want the ball in his hands. If he doesn’t touch the ball on a possession, we want to get it to him the next time.”
Parcel finished the game with 18 points, and when he wasn’t scoring, he came up with several plays to keep the Warriors (5-8) in control of the game. In the third quarter, he had four points, set up Clement for baskets twice and had one of his missed shots bounce right to Rece Overbeck (18 points) for two free throws, making Parcel partially responsible for 10 of the Warriors’ 17 third-quarter points that kept the Braves (3-9) at bay.
“We played together more than we have in the past few games,” Parcel said. “Their pressure helped us, because we beat it up the floor and got layups. Once we got in control, they slowed down and we got our shots.”
That was one of several reasons that left South coach Maynard Lewis far from pleased with his team’s performance on Wednesday. Zayvion Baker led all scorers with 19 points, but Lewis declined to comment about the Braves’ play against the Warriors, preferring to instead focus on South starting the second half of its season when it faces Perry Meridian in the new year.
“We need to understand and take ownership of where we are,” Lewis said. “We’ve got to get back to the basics. We’re at the lowest of the low right now, and the only place we can go is up.”
Brannan believes the Warriors already have themselves pointed in that direction after they bounced back from an awful showing against Northview on Tuesday. After he challenged his team to make the loss to the Knights a “transformative moment”, Casey-Westfield responded, taking a step forward and proving a comment on Tuesday from Brannan’s wife to be a prescient one.
“She’s been around basketball a long time too, and she said, ‘A lot of these guys didn’t get to play last year more than half a season, so we’ve got guys on the floor who are in their freshman year of basketball and trying to play in a big-time tournament,’” Tom Brannan said. “We’re a young team, and we’ve got to remember what we’ve learned each game; don’t forget what got us the W (Wednesday). We made our free throws, and after the first couple drives, I thought we really kept them in front of us.
“It’s a really good win for us, and we really needed it at this time."
CASEY-WESTFIELD (68) — Overbeck 3-5 10-11 18, J. Parcel 7-16 2-4 18, Chrysler 1-10 4-4 6, Gilbert 3-7 2-2 9, Clement 3-3 2-2 8, Sullivan 3-7 3-5 9, Livingston 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 23-28 FT, 68 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (58) — Schneider 2-2 1-2 5, Baker 8-14 3-4 19, Rowe 1-1 0-0 2, McCoskey 1-3 0-0 2, T. Wilson 2-2 0-0 4, Alvarez 4-10 0-1 9, Cotte 3-7 1-2 7, A. Wilson 5-11 0-1 10, Mahurin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 FG, 5-10 FT, 58 TP.
Casey-Westfield=16=12=17=23=68
Terre Haute South=14=8=15=21=58
3-point goals – CW 5-17 (Parcel 2-8, Overbeck 2-2, Gilbert 1-2, Chrysler 0-5), THS 1-9 (Alvarez 1-4, Baker 0-2, A. Wilson 0-2, Cotte 0-1). Rebounds: CW 19 (Sullivan 6), THS 27 (T. Wilson 4). Steals CW 3 (Chrysler 2, Parcel), THS 3 (A. Wilson, Baker, Alvarez). Blocks: CW 1 (Clement), THS 2 (Alvarez, McCoskey). Turnovers: CW 8, THS 12. Total fouls: CW 16, THS 18.
Next – Casey-Westfield (5-8) hosts Red Hill at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4. Terre Haute South (3-9) hosts Perry Meridian at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.