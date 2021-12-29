Taking an aggressive approach had worked out well for Northview guard Drew Cook on Tuesday at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic against Casey-Westfield. On Wednesday against Shakamak, the junior did the same thing again — and picked up right where he had left off the previous game.
Cook connected on his first three shots of the game — all 3-pointers — and sparked the Knights to a 13-2 lead before the game was four minutes old. He finished with 25 points and helped Northview earn one more game at the Classic, lifting the Knights to a 72-52 win over the Lakers in Wednesday’s consolation bracket semifinal at Terre Haute South High School.
“Our coach has been talking to me about confidence, and I think I’ve been shooting pretty well lately,” Cook said. “Confidence is the main thing for me, and I’m going to keep shooting until my coach tells me not to. But he never would say that, so I’m going to keep shooting.”
Given the way Cook has shot the ball this season, it’s little wonder that he’s got a green light from Northview coach Michael Byrum. In the opening minutes, Cook kept calling for the ball whenever the Lakers (3-6) gave him an inch of space, and the Knights (5-3) were happy to keep feeding him the rock and letting him go to work.
“He should (want the ball); he’s our best offensive player,” Byrum said. “I think he’s probably the best shooter in the state, and I’d put him up against anybody in a shooting contest. We’ve got to make sure we find ways to help him get open, and he’s got to do a good job getting himself open at the same time. He’s our most consistent offensive player, and we’ve got to utilize that.”
On the other sideline, Shakamak coach Brodie Crowe could only watch as the challenge of a third game in three days caught up with his Lakers. With three up-tempo teams on the schedule and the Lakers coming off several absences from COVID protocols, Crowe knew the third game might be rough on his team, and despite 17 points from Coy Gilbert, Crowe’s fears were quickly proven correct.
“They’re a really talented team, for one, but I think one of the main things for us was dead legs,” Crowe said. “We got our full rotation back just in time for the Classic, but we came in a little out of shape, and on the third leg of three consecutive days of playing, our legs kind of went out from under us.”
Cook’s hot start meant that the Lakers had to chase the game, which left them ill-prepared to handle the relentless Northview attack. In the second quarter and beyond, Cook got some help from Ethan DeHart, and when the Knights did miss, Landon Carr was there to clean things up and give them another chance. Carr finished with 14 rebounds, making the Northview shooters’ job much easier.
“Landon Carr is our best rebounder, and he’s one of the best role players we have,” Cook said. “He knows his role, knows what to do and does it every night. That’s the biggest thing, just knowing your role.”
After a tough start to the Classic, the Knights have proven they know the roles and the mindset needed to win, and they’ll play for a trophy against Robinson at 3 p.m. in Thursday’s consolation bracket final.
“We’re going to come try to win a championship for the consolation bracket,” Cook said. “It’s not the championship we wanted to play for, but it’s still a championship, so we’re going to get prepared for March to do the same thing in March.”
NORTHVIEW (72) — Cook 10-18 0-0 25, White 1-5 2-2 5, Allen 3-5 1-2 7, Carr 1-4 0-2 2, Fowler 5-7 0-0 10, DeHart 5-12 0-0 13, Sampson 3-3 1-4 7, Parkey 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-55 FG 4-10 FT, 72 TP.
SHAKAMAK (52) — Gilbert 6-14 4-6 17, Wade 4-7 0-2 11, Jernigan 1-3 0-0 3, May 4-10 0-0 9, Pegg 4-8 2-2 12, Gorby 0-0 0-1 0, Yeryar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-43 FG, 6-11 FT, 0 TP.
Northview=22=16=14=20=72
Shakamak=8=11=15=18=52
3-point goals – N 10-22 (Cook 5-9, DeHart 3-7, Fowler 0-1, White 1-2, Carr 0-2, Parkey 1-1), S 8-14 (Gilbert 1-4, Jernigan 1-1, Wade 3-4, May 1-2, Pegg 2-3). Rebounds: N 33 (Carr 14), S 14 (May 5). Steals N 6 (Cook 3), S 4 (Jernigan 2). Blocks: N 2 (Allen, Carr), S 1 (Gilbert). Turnovers: N 8, S 10. Fouled out: N, Allen, Fowler. Total fouls: N 15, S 13.
Next – Northview (5-3) plays Robinson at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Classic’s consolation bracket final. Shakamak (3-6) plays Jan. 4 at the Greene County Invitational.
