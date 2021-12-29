CLASSIC DAY 3: North survives slugfest to reach title game

Terre Haute South High School set the entertainment bar pretty high as the tournament host for the first semifinal of the 2021 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic on Wednesday night.
At halftime of the Terre Haute North vs. Sullivan battle of ranked unbeatens — an instant classic (pun intended) — the Braves sent alum Johnny “Swag” Swinehart out to throw up midcourt shots just for fun . . . and he actually made one, sending the packed house full of boys basketball fans into a frenzy.
Coach Todd Woelfle’s Patriots managed to clear that bar by quite a bit in the second half, however.
Recovering from a disastrous third quarter to pile up 29 points in the fourth quarter, North eked out a 50-48 decision over the gutsy Golden Arrows, whose best player — senior guard Randy Kelley — pulled a dramatic Willis Reed imitation in the fourth period.
If you’re not old enough or don’t know who Reed was, Google “Willis Reed New York Knicks Game 7.” You’ll learn some valuable basketball history.
Back to Wednesday, both teams entered with a No. 7 ranking — North in Class 4A and Sullivan in 3A. North’s record was 9-0 and Sullivan’s was 8-0.
Almost a perfect setup.
North led 10-6 and 29-23 after the first two quarter stops, with the Patriots’ Mark Hankins accounting for 12 points on four 3-point goals.
But North went 1 for 8 from the field in the eight minutes following Swinehart’s halftime heave. The Arrows grabbed their first lead since the first period when Jackson Hills scored on a driving bucket in traffic and Kelley nailed a jumper to put Sullivan ahead 34-31 by the end of the third quarter.
Sullivan padded its cushion to 39-31 when Kelley opened the final frame with a 3-pointer and a layup after he grabbed a rebound at the other end and raced across court.
But with 6:02 showing on the scoreboard, the North comeback kicked into gear.
Two free throws by Chris Owens and a 3 by junior Alex Ross from the right corner made the score 39-36 with 5:03 left.
Sullivan had possession of the ball with 4:10 to go when an unguarded Kelley clutched his leg and dropped to the ground as if he had been shot by a cannon from close range.
After treatment from the trainer, he soon got up and walked off the court with only a little assistance.
During this span, neither team scored. With 3:00 remaining, Sullivan coach Jeff Moore sent Kelley back into the game, triggering a tremendous roar from the Arrows’ cheering section.
Undoubtedly, some of those older fans experienced memories of Reed and the 1970 Knicks flashing through their heads when Kelley returned to action.
Although Kelley was playing well, North pulled within 41-40 after Colin Frank and Hankins each dropped in a pair of free throws.
With 1:57 left, Sullivan’s Luke Adams sank an inside jumper to put North behind 43-40.
But Alex Ross struck again from long range — right corner even — to knot the score at 43-43 at the 1:30 mark.
Hills backed inside for a Sullivan basket after that, but young Mr. Ross answered with another trey — this time from the top of the arc — to provide North with a 46-45 lead.
In the final 16.2 seconds, North’s Bryson Carpenter and Owens made two charity tosses apiece — completing their team’s 10-for-10 marksmanship on free throws in the fourth quarter and securing the victory.
“That was an exciting basketball game, I’m sure, for the fans,” Woelfle told the Tribune-Star afterward.
“We had some adversity, definitely in the fourth quarter when we were down by eight. But there was positive talk in all of our huddles. Our guys believe in each other and they grinded it out . . . found a way to win.”
Hankins was North’s only double-digit scorer with 16 points, but Alex Ross added those nine crucial points in the fourth period. Owens also finished with nine points.
Sullivan’s top scorer was Kelley with 20 points, while Hills added 14 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
Outside the Sullivan locker room, Moore told reporters that Kelley had tweaked his ankle and his injury was not serious.
“The difference in the ballgame was two great shots [by Ross],” Moore mentioned. “I thought our kids battled and played hard.”
Ross agreed when someone told him after this Classic classic that he had “nerves of steel.”
“I was feeling it before the game [during warmups],” he noted. “Then I hit one 3 before [the two 3s in the final minute and a half]. . . . My role is a shooter.”
At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, North will try to capture its 11th Classic championship ever and eighth since Woelfle became its head coach. The Patriots last won a Classic title in 2019.
Also worth noting, Sullivan had defeated Terre Haute South and West Vigo during its previous two Classic matchups this week. So a triumph over the Patriots would have completed the “Vigo County trifecta.”
Instead, the Arrows will be squaring off against Edgewood for third place at 6 p.m. Thursday.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (50) — Sturm 2-4 0-0 5, Frank 1-1 2-2 4, Hankins 5-10 2-2 16, Carpenter 1-7 2-2 4, A.Ross 3-4 0-0 9, I.Ross 1-5 0-0 3, Owens 2-3 4-5 9, Scott 0-3 0-0 0, Wayt 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-39 FG, 10-11 FT, 50 TP.
SULLIVAN (48) — Ridgway 2-5 1-3 5, Hills 5-11 4-6 14, Adams 2-7 2-2 7, Roshel 0-3 0-0 0, Kelley 8-17 1-2 20, Gettinger 1-1 0-0 2, Woodard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 FG, 8-13 FT, 48 TP.
TH North=10=19=2=29=—=50
Sullivan=6=17=11=14=—=48
3-point shooting — THN 10-22 (Hankins 4-8, A.Ross 3-4, Owens 1-1, Sturm 1-2, I.Ross 1-4, Scott 0-1, Carpenter 0-2), S 4-11 (Kelley 3-5, Adams 1-3, Roshel 0-3). FG Pct. — THN .384, S .409. 3-pt. FG Pct. — THN .455, S .364. FT Pct. — THN .909, S .615. Total fouls — THN 16, S 14. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — THN 23 (Hankins 5), S 31 (Hills 12, Ridgway 6, Adams and Kelley 5). Steals — THN 1 (Hankins), S 5 (Adams 3, Kelley 2). Turnovers — THN 8, S 8. Blocks — THN 2 (Frank and Scott), S 0.
Next — TH North (10-0) will face Linton for the Classic championship at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Sullivan (8-1) will take on Edgewood at 6 p.m. Thursday for the tournament’s third-place honor.
