The two teams involved in Tuesday night's First Financial Wabash Valley Classic's final game were similarly unaffected the following night despite the nail-biter a night earlier.
Less than two hours after Bloomfield had finished off Cloverdale thanks to an outstanding start, Linton may have been even better in is first quarter that led to a 70-49 semifinal victory over Edgewood.
The unbeaten Miners, ranked second in Class 2A, scored the game's first 19 points and had a 25-2 lead before Mustang star Caden Huttenlocker closed out the first quarter with a 35-footer at the buzzer.
Coach Joey Hart was already substituting liberally at that point and the remainder of the game was relatively even, with Edgewood — just as Cloverdale had done — winning the second half.
Linton, after the first quarter, had pretty much shelved its 1-3-1 trap that had won its game over Bloomfield a night earlier and that had forced seven turnovers in the first eight minutes. Edgewood had just two other miscues the rest of the way.
And Logan Webb, who had battled through injuries to make some big plays down the stretch a night earlier, had eight points and two steals in the first quarter but played sparingly in the second period and beyond.
Edgewood had the game's top two scorers in Zach Sims, with 22, and Huttenlocker with 18, but just 12 of those 40 points came before halftime.
Linton shot 58% for the game (from the field; the Miners weren't nearly that good at the foul line) and had balanced scoring led by Joey Hart with 14, reserves Nathan Frady and Ayden Riggleman with 13 and 12 respectively and Webb with 10.
The Miners had 23 assists on 30 baskets, with five Miners handing out at least four dimes and Wrigley Franklin — better known as a star lineman on the football team — leading with six.
EDGEWOOD (49) — Huttenlocker 7-18 1-2 18, Sims 9-18 4-4 22, McCullough 2-3 0-0 4, Hammonds 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0, Boggs 0-0 0-0 0, Norris 1-1 0-0 2, West 0-1 0-0 0, Coffey 1-3 0-0 3, Ranard 0-0 0-0 0, Gough 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 FG, 5-6 FT, 49 TP.
LINTON (70) — Webb 4-5 2-2 10, Walters 4-5 0-2 10, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Hart 6-15 0-1 14, Frankln 2-3 0-0 4, Frady 6-7 0-2 13, Walker 3-5 0-0 7, Riggleman 4-8 1-2 12, Gennicks 0-1 0-0 0, Jac.Fields 0-0 0-0 0, House 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-52 FG, 3-9 FT, 70 TP.
Edgewood=5=11=14=19=—=49
Linton=25=16=12=17=—=70
3-point shooting — Edgewood 4-15 (Huttenlocker 3-7, Coffey 1-1, Hammonds 0-1, Robinson 0-1, West 0-1, Sims 0-4), Linton 7-15 (Riggleman 3-5, Hart 2-6, Frady 1-1, Walker 1-2, Franklin 0-1). Total fouls — Edgewood 10, Linton 9. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Edgewood 9, Linton 11. Rebounds — Edgewood 23 (Robinson 4), Linton 34 (Walters 6, Franklin 5, Hart 4, Frady 4, Riggleman 4, Webb 3, Smith 2, Walker 2, Team 4). Assists — Edgewood 11 (Hammonds 4), LInton 23 (Franklin 6, Walters 5, Smith 4, Hart 4, Walker 2, Webb, Frady). Steals — Edgewood 5 (Huttenlocker 2, Sims 2), Linton 7 (Webb 2, Hart 2, Riggleman 2, Frady). Blocks — Edgewood 0, Linton 2 (Smith, Walker).
Next — Linton (10-0) plays Terre Haute North at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the championship game. Edgewood (4-6) plays Sullivan at 6 p.m. for third place.
