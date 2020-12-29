There are years in the Wabash Valley Classic where the consolation championship can be as enticing as the actual championship game of the event.
This would be one of those years.
Kouts, ranked No. 2 in the Class A poll, will take one spot as the Mustangs defeated Cloverdale 68-50 in Tuesday's first consolation pool game at Terre Haute North. Linton, ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A poll, pulled away from North Central 68-52 in the other pool game to punch their ticket.
Kouts won a pool consisting of Cloverdale and Terre Haute South. Linton won a pool consisting of North Central and Terre Haute North.
The Mustangs and Miners will play at noon on Wednesday at Terre Haute South in the consolation championship game.
Here's a look at the two games from Tuesday:
• Linton 68, North Central 52 — The Miners jumped out to a comfortable advantage. The Miners led 21-7 at the first quarter break and led by as much as 27 before Linton settled for a 40-15 halftime lead. Joey Hart scored 18 in the first half for Linton, including all four of his 3-point makes in the opening stanza.
Game over, right? Not so fast. The Thunderbirds put up a creditable stand in the third quarter, outscoring the Miners 24-11 along the way. Trevor Hadley had nine points in the third period for the T-Birds as they cut their deficit down to just 10 to start the final period.
However, that's as close as North Central could get. Lincoln Hale, despite having his right hand stepped on, scored nine for the Miners in the final period to seal the deal.
"HART
Joey Hart led Linton (9-1) with 26 points. Hale added 23 more. North Central (4-5) was paced by Hadley's 19-point effort. James Roberts chipped in 10 points.
The Thunderbirds, who are a one-year only addition to the Classic, will next play Shakamak on Jan. 5 in the Greene County Invitational.
LINTON (68) — Walters 0 0-0 0, Goodman 1 0-0 3, Cox 0 0-0 0, Hal 7 7-9 23, Pyne 1 3-5 5, Webb 3 1-1 8, Smith 1 0-0 2, Hart 10 2-2 26, Frady 0 1-2 1. 23 FG, 14-19 FT, 68 TP.
NORTH CENTRAL (52) — Vaughn 1 4-4 6, Adams 0 0-0 0, Hadley 8 2-3 19, Seay 2 2-2 6, Roberts 3 2-2 10, Ison 1 1-2 3, Scott 1 0-0 3, Clark 2 0-0 5, Wheaton 0 0-0 0, Morris 0 0-0 0. 18 FG, 11-13 FT, 52 TP.
Linton=21=19=11=17=—=68
North Central=7=8=24=13=—=52
3-point goals — Hart 4, Hale 2, Webb; Roberts 2, Hadley, Clark, Scott. Total fouls — L 13, NC 18. Fouled out — Roberts.
Next — Linton (9-1) plays Kouts at noon on Wednesday in the Wabash Valley Classic consolation championship at Terre Haute South. North Central (4-5) plays Shakamak on Jan. 5 in the Greene County Invitational.
• Kouts 68, Cloverdale 50 — Unlike the Linton game, the battle between the Mustangs and Clovers was much closer early, but got out of Cloverdale's reach in the third quarter.
Nolan Kelley was in the mood for the Clovers as he scored nine points in the opening period to keep the Clovers within two by the end of the period. Chase Ashcroft got into the scoring flow with Kelley in the second quarter, but Kouts (8-1) kept tallying points too. Cale Wireman scored 13 in the first half and twin Cole Wireman scored eight. Kouts led 35-27 at the break.
Cloverdale's scoring dried up in the critical third period, while Cole Wireman was just getting warmed up. The Kouts standout scored 11 of his team-high 24 points in a third quarter where Kouts outscored Cloverdale 18-5.
Kelley scored 14 in the final period, but the Clovers couldn't overcome the lead Kouts had built.
Kelly finished with 30 points. Cale Wireman added 22 points for the Mustangs.
Cloverdale (4-5) next plays at Owen Valley on Jan. 8.
CLOVERDALE (50) — Kelley 10 8-10 30, Ashcraft 2 6-9 11, Sims 2 0-1 5, Gill 0 1-2 1, Thomas 1 0-0 3, Firkins 0 0-0 0. 15 FG, 15-22 FT, 50 TP.
KOUTS (68) — P. Kneifel 3 3-4 9, H. Kneifel 2 0-0 4, Schoon 1 2-2 4, Co. Wireman 10 4-9 24, Ca. Wireman 9 0-0 22, Baker 2 0-0 5, Young 0 0-0 0, Conner 0 0-1 0, Vick 0 0-0 0, Ryan 0 0-0 0. 27 FG, 9-16 FT, 68 TP.
Cloverdale=13=14=5=18=—=50
Kouts=15=20=18=15=—=68
3-point goals — Kelley 2, Ashcraft, Sims, Thomas; Ca. Wireman 4, Baker 1. Total fouls — C 15, K 18.
Next — Kouts (8-1) plays Linton at noon on Tuesday in the Wabash Valley Classic consolation championship at Terre Haute South. Cloverdale (4-5) next plays at Owen Valley on Jan. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.