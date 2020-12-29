Coach Michael Byrum of Northview is fond of saying his high school basketball team's success starts on the defensive end, where the Knights play hard and have length that's the envy of many of their opponents.
And when they are also shooting the lights out, as they did in Tuesday afternoon's 80-52 win over South Vermillion, they are very hard to handle.
The Knights had suffered their first loss of the season a day earlier against Sullivan, and are probably not in perfect shape thanks to a COVID-19 pause recently. But on Tuesday they ran away from the Wildcats on three different occasions, the last one being the decisive one.
"I'm very proud of how our guys responded to the disappointing loss [Monday]," Byrum said. "I thought today we did a better job at being consistent doing the little things."
Northview quickly took a 7-2 lead in less than two minutes, but the Wildcats got a big boost off the bench from junior Lucas Uselman. A 5-0 run that included two free throws by John Piper and a rebound basket and free throw by Uselman had South Vermillion ahead 14-12.
South Vermillion could have gotten farther ahead, but Northview's Drew Cook stole the ball and got it to Caleb Swearingen for a tying basket at the end of the quarter, and then the Knights surged again. Ethan DeHart got the first seven points of the second quarter in the middle of what turned out to be an 11-0 run, and Northview led 23-14.
Once again the Wildcats mounted a comeback. Jaxon Mullins hit a 3-pointer, then added another basket; Piper scored inside; and Uselman connected from long range again, bringing South Vermillion within 25-24.
Then came the third and final blow.
Cook and Swearingen immediately combined for nine quick points, Cook assisting on Swearingen's 3-pointer and Swearingen making the passes for two long shots by Cook. The lead was back to 10 points, and when Brevin Cooper scored from 40 feet away at the halftime buzzer Northview led 41-28.
"Northview is a very good basketball team," South Vermillion coach Shawn Nevill emphasized later. "We have it [within] 25-24 and then they took over."
The Wildcats got 3-pointers from Blake Boatman and Braden Allen early in the third quarter and crept within nine points on two occasions. But Northview started a 16-4 run late in the third quarter that made it a 67-44 game, and reserves got a lot of fourth-quarter playing time.
"We have yet to put together 32 minutes," Nevill said. "Against a team like that you can't fall asleep or they make you pay."
The Knights shot 51% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and had a balanced attack led by Swearingen and DeHart with 17 points each. Cook scored 14 with four assists and Cooper, all 130 pounds of him, scored 13, led all rebounders with 13 and handed out eight assists. To make Northview's day even brighter, 6-foot-6 junior Jacob Fowler returned from quarantine to get six points and four rebounds in limited playing time.
"We are very excited to be able to play on the last day of the Classic," said Byrum, whose team meets Parke Heritage in Wednesday's fifth-place game. "It will be a great opportunity for us to continue to improve."
South Vermillion's scoring was balanced too, but there wasn't as much of it. Uselman scored 11 and four starters scored between seven and nine points.
