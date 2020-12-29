Asked on Tuesday night if he believed certain players were "clutch," Bloomington South coach J.R. Holmes answered this way.
"When they hit shots, they're real clutch," he said, and that's what Trevor Taylor did — and was — in the last eight minutes of a 46-43 victory over Sullivan that ended with Taylor's buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
The superbly played game — a total of six turnovers between the two teams — may prove to be the championship game of the Wabash Valley Classic (although Greencastle will have something to say about that on Wednesday night) and came down to the final second because the Golden Arrows have a clutch performer of their own in Randy Kelley.
Sullivan had spent most of the game fighting its way back after a 10-0 run late in the second quarter — two assists and a 3-pointer by Taylor in that stretch too — had put the Panthers ahead 23-15.
The Arrows put two baskets together — both by Jackson Hills — to get within 31-30 late in the third quarter, and Rocco Roshel opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer that tied the score at 33 with 7:05 to play.
Bloomington South hit just one of two free throws and the Arrows had a chance to take the lead, which they did. On a possession that included three Sullivan shots — something Holmes remembered well a little later — Hills got both offensive rebounds, back-tapping the second one to the 3-point line from where Kelley buried it for a 36-34 Sullivan lead. Then it may as well have been a one-on-one battle.
Taylor drove the lane and dumped off to Jordan Abner for a layup that tied the score, but Kelley drew a foul and hit two free throws. Bloomington — make that Taylor — went on a 7-0 run to take a 43-38 lead with Taylor driving for an easy tying basket, passing to Jalen Peck for a tiebreaking 3-pointer and then drawing the defense to him before dishing to Abner for a layup with approximately 90 seconds to play.
Bloomington South doesn't give up five-point leads late in the game all that often, but Kelley was up to the task. He nailed another 3-pointer with a minute to go, and after the Panthers missed the front end of a one-and-one it was Kelley getting to the foul line again, tying the score with two free throws with 37.4 seconds to play.
Sullivan never got the ball back. After two Panther timeouts, Taylor's route to the basket was cut off so he passed to Peck, who returned the pass in time for a fadeaway jumper.
"[The Panthers] had the ball at the end of the game. That's the difference," coach Jeff Moore of the Arrows said afterward. "We probably should have doubled [Taylor] and made somebody else beat us, but he made a heck of a shot."
Taylor, who also had a strong fourth quarter in the Panthers' other close Classic game against Kouts as well, led Bloomington with 16 points and also had six assists.
Sullivan got a game-high 19 points from Kelley and 10 points and 13 rebounds from Hills, who nearly outrebounded the entire Panther squad. The Arrows had just four turnovers against fierce pressure, but also shot just 36% from the field.
"They're good defensively," Moore said of the Panthers. "They defend hard, and their kids are strong. Everything we got, we had to earn . . . playing somebody like that will make you better."
"[Moore's] team is really, really organized and well coached," Holmes said. "It was two teams that mirrored each other [often playing four guards around a post player]."
