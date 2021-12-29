CLASSIC DAY 3: Bloomfield bounces back with defeat of Cloverdale

Pretty much the only question about Wednesday's Bloomfield-Cloverdale high school basketball game in Game 22 of the First Financial Classic was how the Cardinals — who had beaten the Clovers 54-22 a month earlier — would respond to a heartbreaking loss less than 24 hours earlier.
The answer was a clinic. Bloomfield led 17-2 after a quarter — all six Cardinals who played scored, five of them had assists — and 37-4 at halftime, and a running clock was in effect for the last 13:42 of the Cardinals' 51-20 victory.
"That's what good teams do," coach J.B. Neill of the Cardinals said after the game when asked about how his team had started the game. "We feel we're a good team, striving to be a great team, and we showed some maturity today.
"You can either mope and feel sorry for yourself or get back at it, and we had good intensity from the get-go."
"One thing about Greene County kids is they can shoot it, and their skill level," said coach Patrick Rady of the Clovers. "They have a love for the game. You can't take plays off [against them], and you can't not be ready at the tipoff.
"[The Cardinals taught us some things. We got better after we played them before."
The Clovers got better in the second half Wednesday, actually outscoring the Cardinals and scoring more points with a running clock than they had done without it.
"We had some kids battle in the second half," Rady said. "We still have to get better in some skill areas."
Bloomfield's Baylin Graf was the game's only double-figure scorer with 18. Cloverdale's McGuire Lee led all rebounders with seven.
CLOVERDALE (20) — K.Thomas 3-10 2-2 8, Koosman 1-5 0-0 2, Lee 1-6 0-0 2, Jackson 0-5 0-0 0, Hilton 1-4 0-0 3, Z.Thomas 2-8 0-0 5, Betz 0-1 0-0 0, McGuire 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 8-39 FG, 2-2 FT, 20 TP.
BLOOMFIELD (51) — Graf 8-11 0-1 18, Royal 4-9 0-0 9, Combs 2-5 1-2 5, Schulte 2-5 0-0 6, Beard 2-7 0-0 5, Skomp 2-5 0-0 5, Hall 1-2 0-0 3, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Neill 0-0 0-0 0, Ingram 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 21-44 FG, 1-5 FT, 51 TP.
Cloverdale=2=2=4=12=—=20
Bloomfield=17=20=6=8=—=51
3-point shooting — Cloverdale 2-17 (Hilton 1-3, Z.Thomas 1-5, Koosman 0-1, Lee 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Betz 0-1, K.Thomas 0-5), Bloomfield 8-23 (Graf 2-5, Schulte 2-5, Hall 1-2, Royal 1-3, Skomp 1-3, Beard 1-5). Total fouls — Cloverdale 10, Bloomfield 5. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Cloverdale 14, Bloomfield 8. Rebounds — Cloverdale 25 (Lee 7, Koosman 5, Jackson 3, Betz 3, K.Thomas 2, Hilton 2, Z.Thomas, Team 2), Bloomfield 33 (Graf 6, Royal 6, Skomp 5, Schulte 3, Combs 2, Beard 2, Hall 2, Ross, Ingram, Team 5). Assists — Cloverdale 4 (Betz 2, Lee, Hilton), Bloomfield 13 (Schulte 4, Graf 3, Royal 2, Beard 2, Combs, Skomp). Steals — Cloverdale 5 (Z.Thomas 2, Betz 2, Hilton), Bloomfield 8 (Graf 4, Royal, Skomp, Hall, Ross). Blocks — Cloverdale 1 (Betz), Bloomfield 5 (Combs 5).
Next — Bloomfield (8-1) will play West Vigo in the fifth-place game Thursday. Cloverdale (4-7) hosts Owen Valley on Jan. 7.
