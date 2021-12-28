CLASSIC DAY 2: Wildcats answer second-half bell to best Lions

When it comes to telling the story of a game, the score-by-quarters line in the box score is usually a boring slice of numbers that give you the minimum amount of information about what actually happened in a game.
In the South Vermillion-Marshall First Financial Wabash Valley Classic consolation quarterfinal, though, it at least gave a hint of the tale.
The Wildcats matched or increased their point total as the quarters passed by in a physical 47-30 win over the Lions.
This happened because the Wildcats responded better to the very physical nature of the game and more fundamentally? South Vermillion shot the ball better than Marshall did in the second half.
The Wildcats converted 50% from the field in the second half. Just as important, the Wildcats got to the line more often and made the most of it by making 8 of 10 at the line. Anthony Garzolini was the primary recipient on the score sheet. He scored 10 of his game-high 12 points in the second half.
“We challenged them that it was going to be a physical game, that’s how it was going to be called, and we had to adjust,” South Vermillion coach Shawn Nevill said. “I thought they handled it pretty well in the second half as far as that goes.”
South Vermillion’s defense also never let Marshall feel comfortable on the offensive end. The Lions only shot 26% from the field and also turned it over 14 times.
“Defensively, I thought we played well enough to at least be there. They were just better than us offensively because our shots weren’t falling … early and often,” Marshall coach Nathan Haines said.
For most of the first half? It was a question whether either team was going to find any rhythm. It was a half long on defense and effort and short on shot-making and individual ability to break anyone down. The teams combined to shoot 5 of 28 from the field in the opening quarter. Marshall had a two-point lead at that stoppage, but South Vermillion had a 19-14 edge by halftime.
The Wildcats (5-5) used an 11-1 run to earn a double-digit lead in the third quarter. What chance Marshall (2-9) had of getting back into the contest was squelched by a 9-0 Wildcats run in the final period.
In addition to Garzolini’s 12 points, Peyton Hawkins added 11 and Lucas Uselman 10 points for the Wildcats. Marshall was led by Rielly Wallace with 10 points. Logan Medsker added eight points and 10 rebounds.
South Vermillion plays Robinson in a Classic consolation semifinal at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. Marshall will close its Classic against Greencastle at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
SOUTH VERMILLION (47) – Hawkins 3-10 5-5 11, Bush 3-4 1-2 7, Uselman 4-10 1-2 10, Garzolini 4-7 4-4 12, Terry 0-1 1-2 1, C. Wallace 0-0 0-0 0, Conder 2-5 0-0 6, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, A. Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. 16-37 FG, 12-15 FT, 47 TP.
MARSHALL (30) – Swan 1-4 0-2 2, R. Wallace 4-10 0-0 10, Boatman 1-6 2-4 4, Brown 1-8 0-2 2, Medsker 3-13 0-0 8, Livvix 1-1 0-0 2, Ross 1-4 0-0 2. 12-46 FG, 2-8 FT, 30 TP.
South Vermillion=6=13=13=15=-=47
Marshall=8=6=10=6=-=30
3-point goals – SV 3-12 (Conder 2-4, Uselman 1-5, Hawkins 0-2, Garzolini 0-1); M 4-17 (Medsker 2-8, R. Wallace 2-3, Boatman 0-2, Brown 0-2, Ross 0-2). Rebounds - SV 32 (Uselman 7, Garzolini 7, Hawkins 5, Team 5); M 29 (Medsker 10, Livvix 5). Steals – SV 9 (Hawkins 3); M 8 (Swan 2, Brown 2). Blocks – SV 3 (Uselman 2); M 2 (Swan, Medsker). Turnovers - SV 12, M 14. Total fouls – SV 7, M 13. Fouled out - Swan.
