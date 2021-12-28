Informed in the hallway that his team's loss to Sullivan a few minutes earlier was probably the most entertaining game of the 2021 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic so far, West Vigo boys basketball coach Joe Boehler responded with a polite smile.
But one could tell the real thoughts going through his mind — definitely a lot of "what ifs" — as the Vikings' improbable fourth-quarter comeback against the undefeated, Class 3A No. 8-ranked Golden Arrows fell short to the tune of 57-52 Tuesday afternoon inside Terre Haute South High School. An opportunity to advance to the Classic's semifinal round Wednesday was at stake.
"Going into the fourth quarter, we talked about 'Just keep after it. Don't look at the score. Just keep battling,'" Boehler told the Tribune-Star afterward.
His players must be good listeners.
After a 9-9 first quarter, Sullivan dominated the middle periods. Stud guard Randy Kelley, held scoreless in the opening eight minutes after exploding for 29 points in the Arrows' opening-round victory over Terre Haute South on Monday, owned the second stanza. The 6-foot senior lit up the nets for four 3-pointers and 14 points as Sullivan seized a 29-22 halftime advantage.
"Sullivan's a real high-scoring team and we were trying to control the tempo early in the game and try to slow them down," Boehler explained. "But they came out on fire. They shot the ball exceptionally well in the first half [7 of 15 from 3-point range]."
Sullivan made it worse on the Vikings in the third quarter, outscoring them 17-7 with the help of Rocco Roshel's eight points (including a pair of 3s), to build a 46-29 cushion heading into final frame.
No chance for West Vigo, right?
Well, that's when sophomore Zeke Tanoos — who already had played well through the first three periods — upped his performance level by a couple more notches. His two treys and a two-pointer quickly pulled the Vikings within 46-37 and fired up their crowd with 6:54 showing on the scoreboard.
Within 30 seconds of each other, teammates Whyatt Easton (inside bucket) and Tanoos (off-balance 3) cut West Vigo's deficit to 50-46 with 4:07 left.
Soon afterward, Tanoos drew a fifth foul on Sullivan starter Luke Adams and sank both free throws to whip the West Vigo fans into a frenzy with a miniscule-looking Sullivan lead of 50-48.
The Vikings clawed within one twice — the first time on two Easton free throws with 2:49 remaining (51-50) and the second on Ian Beaver's inside fielder with 2:02 remaining (53-52) — but one free throw each by Roshel and Jacob Hills in the final 23.2 seconds helped Sullivan survive the threat and move on to Wednesday's semifinal matchup with undefeated Terre Haute North.
Tanoos finished with 25 points — 15 in the wild fourth period — and Easton added 15 for the Vikings. Sullivan's top scorers were Kelley, Roshel and Hills with 17, 15 and 10 points respectively, with Hills also grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds.
"Zeke Tanoos hit some off-balance shots and we continued to foul and put people on the line to let 'em score with no time running off the clock," Sullivan coach Jeff Moore assessed about the fourth frame.
At the same time, Sullivan wasn't hitting its free throw with its normal accuracy.
"Sometimes those things . . . that's what gets you beat," Moore mentioned. "Luckily, we were able to make some plays at the end of the game and win."
The veteran Sullivan coach also praised the Vikings' determination when the odds were stacked against them.
"You've got to give a lot of credit to West Vigo," Moore emphasized. "Joe's kids are never going to quit. They always play hard."
"I think our kids did a tremendous job of just fighting 'til the very end," Boehler said. "We were just a play or two short."
Boehler offered praise for Tanoos as well.
"Zeke's got the ability to put the ball in the basket," he said of the 6-3 sharpshooter who has combined for 51 points through his first two Classic games this week. "He's a scorer."
