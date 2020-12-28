Cody Bunch grabbed the opening tip and drove to the basket for a layup, giving West Vigo a quick 2-0 lead over Edgewood on Saturday in a quarterfinal high school basketball game of the Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute South.
It was early in the second quarter before the Vikings got their second field goal of the game, a basket by Gabe Newhouse that cut the Mustangs' lead to 16-5, and West Vigo never got closer than nine points after that in an eventual 49-36 loss.
"We only gave up 49 points," coach Joe Boehler of the Vikings said after the game. "We did some good things [defensively].
"But we had some uncharacteristic turnovers [five in the first quarter] and we dug ourselves a hole," the coach continued. "From the second quarter on it was a pretty even game, but it's hard to dig out playing a good team."
The Viking defensive strategy revolved around limiting Edgewood post player Coleman Sater, but the 6-foot-4 senior compensated by scoring the tying basket on an offensive rebound, then kicked out to open shooters for back-to-back 3-pointers that had the Mustangs ahead to stay.
It was 12-3 after a quarter. Newhouse and Cody Bunch put West Vigo scores together for the first time to cut the lead to 16-7, and Newhouse matched an Edgewood basket with a rebound basket of his own. But the Mustangs' lead grew to 25-11 at halftime and was 29-13 early in the third quarter.
Newhouse and Case Lautenschlager gave West Vigo some life with high-low post play at that point, and the Vikings got back within 29-18 and 31-20. But the Mustangs closed out the third quarter with a 7-2 run.
Sater had game-high totals of 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Edgewood, while Zeke Powell added 12 points.
Lautenschlager had 12 points and Newhouse 10 for West Vigo, but no other Viking scored more than four.
"Case and Gabe kept us in the game," Boehler said. "Hopefully this will give [Newhouse] a boost going forward . . . but we need everybody to contribute on the offensive end."
The Vikings shot just 34% from the field, which was also frustrating for their coach.
"We were getting good looks," Boehler said. "We just weren't able to knock them down."
