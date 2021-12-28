As the door to the Terre Haute North locker room opened following a 47-28 win over Parke Heritage, the cheer came in loud and clear from the Patriots: “What are we doing tomorrow? SLEEPING IN!”
Once again, the Patriots will be spending the morning of Day 3 of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic boys basketball tournament sound asleep, because they won’t be taking the court until their semifinal with Sullivan tips off at 7 p.m.
And once again, North has its defense to thank as the Patriots took control of the game early and never let Parke Heritage get closer than seven points in the second half. North never trailed, riding stiff defense and 16 points from Chris Owens into yet another semifinal appearance in the Classic after rolling past the Wolves on Tuesday afternoon at Terre Haute South.
“Defense was the difference today,” North coach Todd Woelfle said. “We weren’t very efficient offensively, but I thought the guys were really locked in defensively and did an excellent job. It was total team defense; we made them uncomfortable and forced them to hit tough shots. When we weren’t fouling, it was difficult for them to score.”
The Patriots (9-0) had their own problems scoring, but they got just enough early on offense from Mark Hankins and Owens to create some distance between themselves and Parke Heritage (6-3). That early lead proved critical, as it forced the Wolves to be less patient than they wanted and ensured their strategy of grinding the game out would backfire.
“Our hope was that it was going to be a really low scoring game and an ugly, grind it out game,” Parke Heritage coach Rich Schelsky said. “But they got ahead early, and when we fall behind early, it’s definitely harder for us to play the way we want to play. Offensive rebounding and the points they had off of turnovers were the two big keys to us falling behind so much that we weren’t ever within reach.”
The biggest stretch of turnovers came near the three-minute mark, when Owens broke free for a layup off a Parke Heritage turnover for a 10-point lead, causing Schelsky to call a timeout to try to stymie the Patriots’ momentum. But when the Wolves came out of the huddle, Owens immediately swiped the inbounds pass and went for another layup, putting Parke Heritage in a hole it could not escape.
“My coaches are always telling me to be up the line, get up the line,” Owens said. “I played the passing lane and saw it coming, and it came right into my hands.
“We’re a defense-first team and defense wins games. When we play great defense, we always give ourselves a chance to get the W.”
The Patriots have now shut down a pair of quality offenses in two days, holding Parke Heritage and Northview to a combined 67 points, a feat that became more impressive in light of Northview scoring 58 points in the first half Tuesday. The Knights appeared much more composed in light of no longer having to deal with North’s suffocating defense and the Wolves are hoping the same holds for them on Wednesday against West Vigo.
“Our goal always is to play four games in four days in this tournament,” Schelsky said. “That’s still attainable and that’s how we’re going to approach [today]. We’ve got to find a way to get some easy buckets, which is not coming right now, and a lot of that is who we’ve been playing and how good they are defensively.”
North doesn’t plan on letting anyone have any easy buckets in this tournament, nor do the Patriots plan on letting their guard down as they chase their sixth Classic title in seven years.
“One of the big presents of this time of year is that if you win, you play later in the day,” Woelfle said. “But we’ll need to be ready to go [Wednesday], because we’ll be playing very good competition. In order to win a tournament like this, it’s a four-step process and all we’ve done is taken care of two.
“You just have to focus on the task at hand, because if you start looking ahead, that’s when you get beat.”
