CLASSIC DAY 2: Robinson bounces back after Day 1 disappointment

After a disappointing high school basketball loss to Edgewood a day earlier, coach Mack Thompson of Robinson made sure he emphasized effort for his Maroons as they faced Greencastle in Game 13 of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic on Tuesday at Terre Haute South.
So much so that he substituted in five-man units on four occasions in the first quarter.
The line changes didn't help on the scoreboard in the first quarter, which ended 10-4 in the Tiger Cubs' favor, but it paid off the rest of the way in a 58-43 Robinson win.
"We're getting closer [to the desired effort]," Thompson said after the game. "Defensively we want to come out with the energy I believe we can. [The second five was] playing harder . . . We need to get to when we're not letting the ball going into the basket affect our defensive effort."
Both things worked out for the Maroons, as it turned out. The defensive effort got better, but — after a 1-for-12 first quarter — the ball started going in too, particularly when Cooper Loll was shooting it.
Loll had 10 points in the second quarter as Robinson caught and passed the Tiger Cubs. Then a 6-0 run early in the third quarter widened the lead to 31-22, and the offensively challenged Tiger Cubs were in trouble.
"We're playing hard," coach Bryce Rector of Greencastle said after the game. "The effort is there. But we have an inability to score the basketball right now. We've got to find a way to knock own the shots we're capable of making."
Cooper Loll finished with game-high totals of 27 points and eight rebounds for Robinson, while Noah GIlmore scored 11 and Wesley Jackson 10.
Evan Alexander had 17 points and Cole Hutcheson 12 for Greencastle.
