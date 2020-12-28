With defensive ace Noble Johnson sticking to him like a second skin, Parke Heritage did a good defensive job Monday night on Greencastle scoring leader Brody Whitaker.
Which was fine with the rest of the Tiger Cubs, who dominated the four-on-four play in the second half of a high school basketball game and defeated the Wolves 63-51 to move into Tuesday's semifinals of the Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute South.
"We did an excellent job on Whitaker," coach Rich Schelsky of the Wolves said after the game. "But Greencastle is a really good team. We had to make the other guys beat us, and they stepped up and beat us."
Greencastle didn't adjust to the situation immediately. Parke Heritage had an early 10-2 lead as Connor Davis scored twice and Christian Johnson three times.
But Greencastle senior Nick Sutherlin took control of his team at that point, getting a basket and an assist as the Cubs closed out the quarter with a 9-2 run that brought them within 12-11.
When Sutherlin opened the second quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers — giving Greencastle 11 straight points — the Wolves answered with 10 straight of their own and led 22-17. But Evan Alexander hit a 3-pointer and Whitaker scored twice in a row off steals in the last minute of the first half. Christian Johnson hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to give Parke Heritage a 25-24 halftime lead — its last one, as it turned out.
Greencastle got the first six points of the second half, another 3-pointer by Alexander accounting for half of them, and led 30-25. It was still a 37-31 game in the Cubs' favor late in the third quarter, but then Alexander and Sutherlin tripled back-to-back to push the lead to 43-31. Parke Heritage was never closer than nine the rest of the way.
"The whole game came down to one thing: [the Tiger Cubs] were better than us offensively," Schelsky said afterward.
The Tiger Cubs didn't substitute until the final minute of the game, but all five of their starters were double-figure scorers. Sutherlin led the way with 15, Whitaker had 13 (although three of his four baskets were the two steals and an offensive putback), Alexander had 12 and 6-foot-7 Cade Plew and point guard Benton Parmley had 11 each. Whitaker also had game-high totals of seven rebounds and five steals.
Christian Johnson led all scorers with 21 points for the Wolves, while Davis scored 12.
"Offensive execution: we have to get better at that," Schelsky said. "I thought our defensive effort, especially in the first half, was tremendous, but our offense has to catch up."
