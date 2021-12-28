Timid play in the first quarter proved costly in Northview’s opening loss to Terre Haute North in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic on Monday. On Day 2 against Casey, the Knights were aggressive from the opening minute — and the results were exactly what they hoped for.
Northview opened with a 14-2 run and only accelerated from there, riding 22 points from Drew Cook and 13 from Braden Allen to break the game open in its first 16 minutes. The Knights led by 41 at halftime and the rest of the contest was academic, as Northview cruised to a 70-40 win over Casey in the consolation bracket of the Classic on Tuesday morning.
“We did a lot of work with our minds [after Monday],” Northview coach Michael Byrum said. “First of all, Terre Haute North is a very good team and they’re ranked for a reason, but we definitely did not show up [Monday] morning.
“What we talked about [Monday] afternoon and evening quite a bit was setting the tone, playing our game and not being ordinary, but being extraordinary.”
The Knights (4-3) were extraordinary from the opening seconds Tuesday, making what looked like a strong Casey defense Monday appear lost in the woods. The Warriors (4-8) were able to grind with Parke Heritage in their opening contest, but once their early shots started missing against Northview, the determined defense of Monday started to break down.
“We missed some early shots and it kind of got in our heads,” Casey coach Tom Brannan said. “We’ve got to get mentally tougher, and that’s been something that’s happened all year long. When you miss a shot and then don’t rotate on defense, don’t box out on the rebound and then your ball handling suffers, it’s like a snowball. That’s what happened to us today.
The snowball became an avalanche because the Knights quickly gained confidence when they saw that they could handle what Casey was throwing at them. Free from the pressure of trying to take down North, the Knights focused on getting good shots and grabbing rebounds when they did miss.
“Confidence was the big thing,” Cook said. “I think we put too much pressure on ourselves [Monday] facing a bigger-class team and a really good defensive team like North is. In this game, I had confidence and my entire team trusted me, and that was the biggest thing for [Tuesday].”
The only one who stopped Cook all day was Byrum, who pulled his starters off the floor at the end of the third quarter with the game well in hand and a consolation semifinal meeting with Shakamak facing the Knights on Wednesday. Even then, the Northview starters gave no indication that the job was done, as the loudest cheers of the morning came when reserve Hunter Johnson drilled a 3-pointer to push the Knights to 70 points.
“We wanted to make a statement for [Wednesday],” Cook said. “We know we’re a good team, we’ve just got to unleash it. As Coach said, we’ve got to come out swinging, and that’s what we didn’t do on Monday, which was why we lost.”
Now it’s Casey and Brannan looking to come out swinging against host South at 10 a.m. and hoping to salvage something from three days in the Classic. The Warriors did find their offense enough to outscore the Knights 23-12 in the second half, which gave Brannan some reason to hope that Tuesday could become a springboard for Casey-Westfield moving forward.
“We’ve been taking steps forward, but in this game, we took a big step backward,” Brannan said. “This is a transformative moment for us; either we can change and get better and make it a transformative moment, or it’s going to be a long year. I hope it’s going to be that moment when we look back in February and we’re glad it happened, because it made us a stronger team.”
