CLASSIC DAY 2: North overcomes T-Birds' fast start in consolation bracket

Possibly feeling down from an early-afternoon overtime loss to Linton on Monday, Terre Haute North shot out of the gate like a horse with three broken legs against North Central in the evening.
Still, the host Patriots withstood the 40-point combination of former Terre Haute South athletes Tyler Vaughn (21) and DeShawn Clark (19) and rallied to beat the Thunderbirds 65-60 in the consolation bracket of the Wabash Valley Classic boys high school basketball tournament.
Matt Gauer paced North with 13 points, while Mark Hankins added 11 and Mahki Johnson had 10.
With the score tied 6-6, the T-Birds went on a 10-4 run to seize a 16-10 advantage heading into the second quarter. Gage Wheaton opened that frame with a 3-point goal from the left wing to pad North Central's cushion to 19-10.
Keep in mind this is the Class A North Central from tiny Farmersburg, not the giant North Central from Indianapolis.
After North had pulled within 19-13, the T-Birds rattled off nine straight points — two free throws by Clark, a trey from the right corner by Vaughn and two pairs of free throws by Vaughn, who finished the night 11 of 11 from the charity stripe — to boost its lead to 28-13.
Incidentally, Vaughn did not start this game. So he'd certainly be in the running for "Best Sixth Man" if the Classic presented such an award at the end of the tournament.
Later ahead 31-15 after a Clark 3-pointer from the right wing, North Central seemed as if it could do no wrong.
Not so fast, said 2020.
North's Nolan White closed the first half with a 3, slicing the T-Birds' lead to 39-29.
Then the home team really took over in the second half. Two free throws by White, a steal/layup combination by Noah Crosley, a short jumper by Gauer, a layup/free throw by Gauer off an alley-oop pass from Hankins, a trifecta by Hankins and an inside bucket by Johnson.
For those who are math-challenged, that was a 14-0 run which transformed the Patriots' 10-point deficit into a 43-39 lead with 3:20 left in the third period.
North Central never regained the lead after that, although it remained close. In the final minute, Clark sank 3 of 3 free throws and Vaughn followed with a layup after a James Roberts steal to close the gap to 62-58. But North hit 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.
"I am proud of these guys," North Central coach Vance Edmondson emphasized afterward. "They played hard and executed our game plan in the first half."
To his point, the T-Birds hit 12 of 16 from the field, 6 of 7 from 3-point range and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line in the first 16 minutes.
Then they tallied a mere six points in the third quarter.
"We can't have six-point quarters [and expect to win]," Edmondson stressed. "If we can put together a full game, we have the ability to be a pretty good ball team."
"You gotta give North Central a lot of credit," North coach Todd Woelfle told the Tribune-Star. "They shot the lights out in the first half. In the second half, we did a much better job on them [defensively] and got going offensively.
"It was important for us to get a win, no matter how we got it done."
After capturing Classic championships in 2018 and 2019, the Patriots were the first team eliminated from title contention this year — by Edgewood on Saturday afternoon — and finished this Classic with a 1-2 record.
