The battle of Greene County unbeatens lived up to the hype.
For much of the contest, Class A No. 5 Bloomfield painted a masterpiece of fundamental basketball. The Cardinals shot, cut and defended Class 2A No. 2 Linton to the point where the Miners seemed destined to exit the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic short of their championship goal.
Then Linton got physical.
The Miners were more physical with Bloomfield’s guards above the arc and began to force turnovers. Trying to run down a 10-point deficit with 6:28 left in the game, Linton used its physicality to build a decisive 16-0 run that led to a thrilling 46-42 Classic semifinal victory.
It was a game that was a credit to both teams, but the Linton hero was Logan Webb. The junior scored 20, but the equally large contribution was his two steals in the final minute that put Linton ahead and then gave the Miners some breathing room. Webb had four steals overall.
Webb was playing hurt too.
“That’s who he is. We’ve seen him play with every type of injury. I tried to take him out, he wouldn’t come out. The referee wanted him to come out. He keeps coming,” Linton coach Joey Hart said.
Bloomfield did some remarkable things in the contest. The Cardinals (7-1) didn’t miss a 3-point attempt in the first half and shot 7 of 9 from the field in the third quarter. The Cardinals also out-rebounded the Miners 21-12, but it still wasn’t enough.
Not that Linton coach Joey Hart was surprised by how competitive the game was.
“It took everything, it took everyone. When these two teams play? Nothing is left on the table,” Coach Hart said.
Linton asserted themselves from tip. Joey Hart and Drew Smith 3-pointers were sandwiched around a pair of Logan Webb free throws to put Linton up 8-0 at the 4:50 mark of the first period. Bloomfield was turnover-prone and didn’t look to be at the races.
That quickly changed. Bloomfield patiently probed for openings amongst the Linton trees. It was a gradual process, Linton led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter, but it began to become clear that open looks were available on the perimeter.
The Cardinals didn’t just take those looks, they battered the Miners with them, using the concept of “pass up a good shot for a better shot” to devastating effect. A Baylin Graf 3-pointer to start the second quarter began a hot streak that surged Bloomfield into the lead.
The Cardinals did not miss from 3-point range in the first half – an incandescent 6-for-6 performance. All the more impressive? Five different Cardinals contributed to the shooting streak. Only Ryan Schulte made more than one trey.
“Credit to Bloomfield. They were 6 of 6 from 3 at halftime. It wasn’t one guy, it was everybody,” Coach Hart said.
By the time Hank Skomp hit the last of the threes with 4:04 left in the second quarter? Bloomfield had a four-point lead. Both teams did some ball-holding over the rest of the second quarter, but Bloomfield put an exclamation point on a fine half as Peter Combs blocked Braden Walters’ layup attempt just before the first half ended. Bloomfield led 22-19 at the break.
The Cardinals didn’t let up. Rather than work the perimeter, the Cardinals activated their cutting action and patiently sliced up the Miners with backdoor layups and drive-and-dish layups. Bloomfield led 36-28 by the end of the third quarter and the Cardinals’ lead peaked at 40-30 in the fourth quarter.
Then Linton chipped away. It was a slow, torturous 16-0 run that also featured missed shots at the rim and missed free throws, but Linton’s defense on the other end had bite.
“We started switching the top guy [in Linton’s trap]. Logan [Webb] had worked his tail off and he was gone. So we had Braden [Walters] and Joey [Hart] up top for a few possessions. To have that flexibility and depth at that top spot really helped us,” Coach Hart said.
The die was cast with 1:45 left. Joey Hart, held to 12 points by the Cardinals, scored off of a steal by Walters to cut the Bloomfield lead to 40-39. Just under a minute later, the decisive blow was delivered by Webb. He stripped Bloomfield’s Ryan Schulte above the arc and went coast-to-coast for a layup and foul. He made the foul shot to put Linton up 42-40.
Then? Webb did it again as he recovered a loose pass on the Cardinals’ wing. He was fouled with 32.7 seconds left and made both shots to make it 44-40. Bloomfield could not conjure a response.
Linton will play Edgewood in a Classic semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Bloomfield will play Cloverdale at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in a winner’s bracket contest.
