CLASSIC DAY 2: Lakers hold on this time, beating South 73-64 in consy bracket

Shakamak's Lakers had a big lead in high school basketball against a Vigo County opponent for the second straight game Tuesday at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute South
And on Tuesday the Lakers made it stick, holding off a furious comeback by the host Braves for a 73-64 win in Game 10.
Shakamak went on a 13-0 run in the last half of the first quarter — eight of those points and 14 in the quarter by J.T. May — to take a 21-7 lead and was ahead by double digits the rest of the half. When Carson Jernigan opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer, the Lakers led the Braves 42-20.
South turned up (on?) its defense at that point, however, and scored the next 13 points to get within 42-33 when one of the Lakers scored in South's basket. The Lakers could have been excused if memories of Monday's loss to West Vigo — after having an 11-point lead in the second half — had crossed their minds.
But South's intensity came with a couple of caveats: fouls and open layups when the traps weren't successful.
Shakamak built the lead back to 48-37 after three quarters, but the Braves scored seven straight points early in the fourth quarter to get within 50-47 (with the Lakers helping by missing two one-and-ones). That was as close as it got, however, after a three-point play by May started a 6-0 Shakamak run.
It was 59-54 with three minutes left, but May scored again and Cole Gilbert had a free throw, a basket (after Jernigan's in-bounds pass over the press) and an assist and it was a 10-point game again. South got within 68-62, but Jernigan threw to Gilbert over the press again for a three-point play to clinch the win.
May had a game-high 28 points plus five rebounds, four assists and three steals for Shakamak. Gilbert had 25 points and a game-high 17 rebounds, not to mention three blocked shots. Jernigan attempted just five field goals but scored 13.
"We make it interesting at the end, don't we?" first-year coach Brodie Crowe of Shakamak said with a smile afterward. "We've preached to [the Lakers] all along that when the effort is there and the focus [is there], we have a chance against anybody.
"Cole Gilbert and J.T. May shouldered the load offensively, but everybody chipped in well."
Amariyae Wilson had 16 points and seven assists for South, with Zayvion Baker adding 12 points and Parker Mahurin and Dontarious Alvarez 10 each. Alvarez had 11 rebounds and Kyle Cottee 10.
But after surrendering lots of layups a day earlier against Sullivan, South allowed 57% shooting by the Lakers including 60% from 3-point range.
"Put two halves together and it's a different game," said coach Maynard Lewis of the Braves. "Hats off to [the Lakers]. They played hard, they're well coached and they're a good team.
"But we didn't play hard in the first half," the coach continued. "Lesson learned.
"It's effort right now. We're young, and nobody likes to lose. We've just got to stop the bleeding."
