CLASSIC DAY 2: Kouts too accurate for South in consolation bracket

All five starters — including two pairs of twins — scored in double figures for Class A No. 2-ranked Kouts in its 80-61 victory over Terre Haute South in the first consolation-bracket contest of the Wabash Valley Classic boys high school basketball tournament Monday afternoon at Terre Haute North.
Twin brothers Cole and Cale Wireman, both senior guards, racked up 20 points apiece for the winners. Also significant in the Mustangs' offense were Hunter Kneifel with 15 points, twin Parker Kneifel with 13 and Cooper Schoon with 10. Hunter Kneifel, a 6-4 senior, was the game's top rebounder with eight.
Kouts ended up shooting 32 of 61 from the field, good for 52.5 percent.
Kouts jumped ahead 10-0 and 21-7 before taking a 21-9 lead into the second quarter. Midway through that frame, Cale Wireman's two free throws and Cole Wireman's reverse layup boosted the Mustangs' advantage to 29-11.
Gradually, South tried to scratch back into contention. With 1:55 to go before halftime, Brylan Apholone sank a 3-pointer to pull the Braves within 33-21. A 3 by teammate Jaden Thomas kept their deficit at 12 (38-26) before Kouts tallied the final six points of the half.
Leading 44-26 to start the second half, Kouts kept its margin between 15 and 20 points for the entire third period.
South provided hope to its limited number of fans allowed inside the gym — because of COVID-19 guidelines — early in the fourth quarter. Amariyae Wilson dropped in three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt, Brayden Turner fired in two charity tosses and Turner followed that up with a fielder to pull the Braves within 65-54.
But Kouts finished the matchup on a 15-7 run, including a pair of two-handed dunks by Hunter Kneifel to seal the outcome.
Turner paced the Braves with 13 points. He received offensive support from reserve Amari Richardson with 11 and Apholone and Wilson with 10 each.
"Kouts was a very good basketball team," South coach Maynard Lewis assessed afterward. "They came ready to play from the start and unfortunately we didn't match their intensity in the first half. They got up and down the floor and were able to get some easy buckets."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.