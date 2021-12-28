CLASSIC DAY 2: Huttenlocker helps move Mustangs to next level

Caden Huttenlocker hit his first shot of the game — and quite a few more — that put Edgewood ahead for good in a high school basketball quarterfinal game of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute South.
Cloverdale never even tied the score and lost 57-45 to the Mustangs, who had also beaten the Clovers in an earlier Western Indiana Conference game.
Huttenlocker had a game-high 24 points for Edgewood, while Zach Sims and Brayden Robinson added 12 each. Robinson had 10 rebounds, Huttenlocker nine and Sims had the defensive performance of the game.
Kyle Thomas led Cloverdale with 17 points, but worked very hard to get them thanks to Sims. Levi Hilton added a career-high 15 and freshman Tayt Jackson scored 10 for the Clovers.
It was 13-7 after a quarter, and Cloverdale got the first four points of the second period to get within two. It was a 25-21 game at halftime, but Edgewood got the first 12 points of the second half — including back-to-back daggers by Huttenlocker — and Cloverdale was never closer than nine after that.
“What gets overlooked is how good Sims is,” coach Patrick Rady of Cloverdale said after the game. “He allows Huttenlocker to play off the ball and come off screens.
“You have to be able to knock down some shots [against the Mustangs], and we didn’t.”
“The last two weeks, both Cloverdale and Edgewood have made a lot of improvement,” said coach Matt Wadsworth of the Mustangs, “and a lot of that improvement is due to young players gaining experience at the varsity level. Huttenlocker and Thomas are both good players who are counted on a lot, and both teams are finding other people to step up.”
Both teams that awaited the outcome of the Linton-Bloomfield game to see who their Wednesday opponent is.
“We’re going to play a ranked team one way or another,” Rady said, “and a team that will be really upset [about suffering a loss]. We’ve got an opportunity to bounce right back and see what our kids are made of.”
“We’re going to play undefeated teams the next two days,” said Wadsworth, whose team is in the final four of the tournament with Terre Haute North, Sullivan and Tuesday night’s late survivor, “and that’s what we want at this point in the season.”
