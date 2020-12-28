The same two programs that played for the Wabash Valley Classic championship in each of the past two years squared off in the consolation bracket of the 2020 boys high school basketball tournament Monday at Terre Haute North, with the host Patriots coming out on the short end of a 64-63 overtime decision to Class 2A No. 2-ranked Linton.
A 3-pointer from the left wing by 6-foot-5 Indiana State recruit Lincoln Hale with 3.4 seconds left in OT ended up being the game-winner for the Miners.
Immediately after Hale's bomb, North coach Todd Woelfle called timeout and Matt Gauer executed a perfect length-of-the-court baseball pass to teammate Mahki Johnson near the Patriots' goal. With the buzzer ready to sound, Johnson's shot was a little off balance and off target. But North's Mark Hankins grabbed the rebound and appeared to be bumped while trying to put up a shot of his own as the buzzer sounded.
No foul was called, however. After losing to the Patriots in the Classic title games in 2018 and 2019, the Miners finally secured a victory over North. But this time, this clash was part of pool play in the consolation bracket.
Hale was held to four points in the first half but finished with 23 to lead Linton. Sophomore Joey Hart added 20 points, including a buzzer-beating tip-in of Hale's missed 3 attempt from the left corner to tie the score at 56-56 at the end of regulation.
"It was a game where we did some good things," Woelfle told the Tribune-Star afterward. "But we didn't execute several things during multiple occasions throughout the game and lacked focus. We had opportunities to finish the game and win it and didn't. That can't happen if this group wants to win games."
The Miners jumped ahead 8-2 — with the help of treys by Hart and Logan Webb — and still led 14-13 late in the first period. Then Johnson connected on a 3 from the left wing to put North on top 16-14.
Gauer's only trifecta of the afternoon opened the second quarter, boosting the Patriots' advantage to 21-14.
Ahead 31-25 at halftime, Woelfle's squad padded its cushion to 37-28 early in the third frame on back-to-back 3s by Bryson Carpenter. Later in the quarter, two consecutive baskets by Johnson made the score 41-31 in North's favor.
The Patriots appeared to be somewhat in control until Hale nailed a 3-point goal from the top of the arc with 23 seconds left in the third period, pulling Linton within 47-40.
North still led 51-45 after a reverse layup by Noah Crosley midway through the fourth stanza, but another Hale 3 from the top of the arc and a steal/layup combination by Josh Pyne cut the Miners' deficit to 51-50 in the final minutes. Pyne's steal happened to be one of only two by Linton in the entire contest as North committed a mere six turnovers.
While on that subject, Linton finished with only three miscues, meaning both teams combined for a single-digit number of turnovers — nine — over 36 minutes of basketball.
Not bad.
Anyway, two free throws by Crosley increased North's margin to five at 55-50 with 38.7 seconds remaining. But a driving bucket through traffic by Hale, a rebound basket by Pyne (who contributed 14 points) and Hart's clutch tip-in forced OT.
In the extra period, the score was tied at 61-61 when Johnson gave North a temporary lead with two free throws with 28.3 seconds showing on the scoreboard. A Linton timeout with 13.8 seconds showing provided Hale with an opportunity to demonstrate why he was recruited by an NCAA Division I program to play basketball for the next four years.
"We battled," said veteran Linton coach Joey Hart, father of the Miners' talented player with the same name. "We survived their 3-point shooting and coach Woelfle runs the best stuff in the area. Our guys really stepped up."
Johnson paced the Patriots' balanced attack with 15 points. He was followed by Crosley and Hankins with 13 apiece and Carpenter with nine.
