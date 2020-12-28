CLASSIC DAY 2: Despite Kelley's 32, South downs Clovers by 15 in consolation bracket

Overcoming a career-high 32 points from Cloverdale senior Nolan Kelley, Terre Haute South seized its first victory of the 2020 Wabash Valley Classic boys high school basketball tournament Monday evening.
Playing in the consolation bracket at Terre Haute North, the Braves used a more balanced attack — sparked by 19 points from Amariyae Wilson, 13 from Brayden Turner and 10 from Jaden Thomas — to defeat the Putnam County visitors 62-47.
South outscored the Clovers in every quarter, although Kelley's five 3-pointers helped keep them reasonably close. Mark Gill also contributed double-figure scoring for Cloverdale with 12 points.
"Nolan did a great job of attacking space tonight," Cloverdale coach Patrick Rady said of his 6-foot guard. "Nolan is very good at creating shots off the bounce. We need him to be aggressive attacking defenses like that the rest of the season."
From the South perspective, coach Maynard Lewis was glad his squad could salvage a Classic triumph after losses to Northview on Saturday and Kouts earlier Monday.
"I'm glad we were able to come back strong and get a win," Lewis told the Tribune-Star. "Our guards pushed the ball up and we were able to get some easy transition points."
