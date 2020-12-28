CLASSIC DAY 2: Battling Wildcats come up short vs. Bloomington South

The "nice try" accolade is not one a high school basketball coach is fond of hearing very often, and South Vermillion's Shawn Nevill is no different.
But his Wildcats ignored their own 1-4 record coming into the game and battled Bloomington South as hard as they could Monday morning in a winners' bracket game at the Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute South, and if the Panthers hadn't been red-hot — 60% from 3-point range — the eventual 56-35 loss could have turned out differently.
"I was proud of [the Wildcats'] effort," Nevill said after the game. "If [the Panthers] are not the best program in the state, they're right there, and their coaching speaks for itself."
That coach, all-time wins leader J.R. Holmes, had a similar thought.
"I was impressed [by the Wildcats]," he said. "Their energy level and their execution was good, and they played really hard."
The Panthers, still weeks away from having almost a full roster, shot better early on Monday and didn't fall behind like they did against Kouts before regrouping on Saturday.
But after spotting Bloomington South a 7-2 lead, South Vermillion fought back. Anthony Garzolini had the first seven Wildcat points, and baskets by John Piper and Lucas Uselman put the Wildcats ahead 11-10 before Bloomington's Patrick Joyce nailed a 3-pointer for the last points of the quarter.
It was 15-13 in the Panthers' favor when Holmes called a timeout a fraction of a second before a Wildcat steal, and Bloomington got the next five points for a 20-13 margin. Garzolini hit a 3-pointer of his own with 3:15 left in the second quarter, but South Vermillion got just two more field goals the rest of the way.
"For awhile we went toe-to-toe with them," Nevill said. "But they hit shots we were hoping they wouldn't."
It was 28-19 at halftime, and South Vermillion missed two free throws to start the third quarter. Piper followed with a left-handed scoop shot — the next-to-last field goal — that cut the lead to seven, but then the Panthers hit three 3-pointers in a row and pulled away.
Trevor Taylor led the Panthers with 23 points and Joyce — 6 for 8 from long range so far in the tournament — added 13. Maddix Blackwell, the team's heart and guts, scored nine with five rebounds and four steals.
Piper scored 14, possibly getting a career high in free throws and free throw attempts, and Garzolini added 10 for South Vermillion. Peyton Hawkins had a game-high seven rebounds.
"We've had a tough road and it doesn't get any easier [Tuesday]," Nevill said. "It's important for us to stay together . . . but this will make us better the rest of the season, and next season as well."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.