The trite way to frame the West Vigo-South Vermillion contest in the Vigo County School Corporation Wabash Valley Classic is to note that the winner would get some momentum for the winner's bracket while the loser would get a new lease on life.
This is because West Vigo and South Vermillion lost their first rounds opponents when Shakamak and Riverton Parke both pulled out. The Vikings and Wildcats were paired to give them the game they lost, but both will advance into the winner's bracket regardless of the result.
The "trite way" is accurate in one sense, but not in another. Whether the loser got a free pass or not, both teams badly needed a win regardless of the circumstance after both have played tough early schedules.
It was close throughout, but West Vigo emerged as the 60-56 victors, the first victory of the season for the Vikings.
The combined record of the teams West Vigo had played going into Saturday's contest at Terre Haute North was 9-4. West Vigo coach Joe Boehler was pleased that his team was able to get a hard-earned win after running an early-season gauntlet.
"We've had some moments where we played well this year, but weren't able to get over the hump, so I thought this was important for us and prove we could do it. Now, we see we're capable of doing some things," Boehler said.
The Vikings (1-3) won because they got the ball in the paint. West Vigo converted 12 of 20 field goals overall in the second half, but when you take the 0-for-4 from 3-point range out of the equation? The Vikings were 12 of 16 on two-point shots. The majority of those were close to the basket.
"We feel we have some good guards who can beat guys off the dribble and we felt that was an option. It would force [opponents] to help and we could kick it out. I thought we did a nice job of that and in taking care of the ball," Boehler said.
Conversely, South Vermillion (1-4) weren't as sharp from the field in the second half, though the Wildcats stuck enough of their 3-point bombs to stay in the contest. The Wildcats were 12 of 26 from the field after halftime, but were 5 of 9 from long range.
South Vermillion has also played a tough early schedule, losing games to Parke Heritage, Linton and Terre Haute South. Coach Shawn Nevill lamented that the Wildcats weren't as sharp as he'd hoped.
"We never got into a rhythm. Braden and John [Piper] got in some early foul trouble. Then Braden got into foul trouble again in the second half. We never got going. We didn't handle the early start well. We were kind of sluggish. We have to learn to start faster," Nevill said.
The game was also a foul-marred contest and that dictated the flow, or lack thereof, in both halves.
West Vigo and South Vermillion both had early foul trouble for key players. In the Vikings' case it was Case Lautenschlager. For the Wildcats, it was Braden Allen. Both sat for significant stretches.
There were 11 lead changes and two ties in the first half. An Imare Holman bucket with four seconds left in the half split the difference at 25-23 at the break. Zeke Tanoos was the star for the Vikings in the first half, scoring 15 of his game-high 19 points before the break.
Lautenschlager avoided foul trouble in the third quarter and it paid off for the Vikings. The senior scored six points in the quarter, including a pair of traditional three-point play opportunities near the end of the period. He didn't make the free throws, but they were part of an 8-0 West Vigo run that put the Vikings up by nine, the biggest lead either team had in the contest.
West Vigo scored all of its 18 third quarter points inside the arc.
South Vermillion didn't give in. Lucas Uselman got hot from long range and the second of two consecutive 3-point makes cut the West Vigo lead to 50-48 with 2:09 left. Jaxon Mullins then stole the inbounds pass, was fouled on a make and drained the free throw to give the Wildcats a 51-50 advantage with 2:06 remaining.
West Vigo stayed calm and ran its offense. Holman converted a layup with 1:40 left and West Vigo would not trail again. The Vikings made 8 of 10 at the line in the final 1:17, while the Wildcats were undermined by a pair of turnovers while trying to play keep-up.
West Vigo will play Edgewood at 6 p.m. on Monday at Terre Haute South in a winner's bracket quarterfinal. South Vermillion will play Bloomington South in the Noon game at Terre Haute South on Monday.
