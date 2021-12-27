CLASSIC DAY 1: Unbeaten Cardinals hold off South Vermillion 62-57

The best high school basketball game of the first day of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute South on Monday was its next-to-last one, in which South Vermillion battled unbeaten Bloomfield to the wire before falling 62-57 in Game 7.
Both teams were at the top of their games offensively, with South Vermillion's 54% field goal shooting trumped by Bloomfield's 59% accuracy. Bloomfield held off a South Vermillion comeback by dominating the backboards in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats stayed close by forcing six Bloomfield turnovers and having just one error themselves in those eight minutes.
And after the Wildcats had overcome a six-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to take a 53-52 lead with less than four minutes to play, Bloomfield star Baylin Graf got the next five points to put the Cardinals ahead for good.
"I'm proud of [the Wildcats]," South Vermillion coach Shawn Nevill said after the game. "They played well and they did everything I asked them to do. The heart was there and the intensity was there. We just fell a few points short."
"[The Wildcats] had a good game plan and they executed it very well," said coach J.B. Neill of Bloomfield. "I felt like we had a couple of opportunities to break it open but we just couldn't do it, and that's a credit to them."
The Cardinals led the entire first quarter, but early in the second period the Wildcats caught them at 14-14 and 17-17, then went on a 6-0 run — baskets by Anthony Garzolini, Lucas Uselman and Luke Bush — to take a 23-19 lead. South Vermillion led 30-27 at halftime, then got the first basket of the third quarter on a drive to the hoop by Bush.
Bloomfield responded with its best stretch of the game, a 12-0 run that included eight points by Graf and four by 6-foot-7 Peter Combs. Bloomfield's lead grew to 47-37 late in the quarter.
The Cardinals still led 52-48 when Bush assisted Peyton Hawkins on a three-point play and Uselman stole the ball and hit two free throws for that 53-52 lead. At the other, however, Graf rebounded his own miss for one basket, then hit 3 of 4 from the line. A 3-pointer by Uselman cut the lead to 57-56, but the Cardinals outscored South Vermillion 5-1 from the foul line the rest of the way.
If the Cardinals had been heavily favored, no one had told the Wildcats.
"We saw [South Vermillion] take it to Terre Haute South [on film], and then the next night they lost at home to Clay City," Neill said. "We told our kids to prepare for [the South Vermillion team that played South].
"[Games like this are] why we're here," Neill continued. "We had to dig in, and we had a dogfight at the end."
Graf led all scorers with 24 points plus four steals, while Combs had 16 plus two courageous blocks in the last three minutes when he was playing with four fouls. Justin Beard added 12.
Uselman led the Wildcats with 15 points and Garzolini scored 10, but the Wildcats also got nine points and five assists from Bush; six points, four assists and three steals from Hawkins; and a combined 15 points off the bench from Dylan Conder and Dallas Coleman.
"That's two sophomores [Bush and Conder] and a freshman [Coleman]," Nevill said. "It was really a team effort."
