Games will usually come to teams who can put a bit more talent on the floor, but sometimes? It can be an excruciating wait for that to happen.
Parke Heritage, ranked No. 8 in the Class 2A poll, has been winning at high level for a few years now. North Central, improved though they are, are still trying to get where the Wolves are in their development.
North Central made Parke Heritage work for a victory at the Vigo County School Corporation Wabash Valley Classic on Saturday, but ultimately, the Wolves were able to out-last the Thunderbirds for a 60-47 victory in the finale at Terre Haute North.
There wasn't anything fancy to the Wolves' win. Parke Heritage (6-1) relied on the considerable talents of Christian Johnson, who led all participants with 25 points and 12 rebounds and an efficient offense in which the Wolves converted just under 50% of their shots.
Still, it was a slow, steady climb to get one over on the T-Birds, who worked hard at their own game.
"I have to give Vance and their kids all the credit in the world. They played harder and tougher than us. That's good for our guys too. They're still learning that part of it when we're the favorite or supposed to win, we're getting everyone's best shot. We were lethargic and didn't play with much urgency early in the game," Parke Heritage coach Rich Schelsky said.
North Central (4-3) gave the Wolves trouble early in the game with their zone defense. The T-Birds have also augmented their roster with a couple of Terre Haute South transfers — DeShawn Clark and Tyler Vaughn.
Clark, in his second year with North Central, was spectacular. He scored 22 points, was 3-for-6 from 3-point range and had seven steals. Unfortunately for the T-Birds, he was also in foul trouble for much of the game and had to sit out key stretches.
"I thought our boys executed our game plan. We just got into some foul trouble and had to sit DeShawn for a good spell. That hurt us," North Central Vance Edmondson said.
Vaughn, who transferred to North Central within this school year, scored 11 for the T-Birds.
Clark scored 10 of North Central's points as the T-Birds took a 12-9 early lead. North Central's tight zone defense gave Parke Heritage trouble as they struggled to find the seams they needed.
Slowly, but surely, the Wolves did begin to use patience to find those seams and Christian Johnson began to find cleaner lanes to get to the basket. Having Connor Davis to clean the glass didn't Parke Heritage hurt either. The Parke Heritage center used his brawn to get good looks.
Still, it was just 23-21 with 1:27 left in the first half when a rare technical foul — a scorebook violation for not having a player entered in the official book — gave Parke Heritage two free points via the technical foul free throws. The Wolves led 26-21 at the break.
North Central would get its deficit down to two again in the third quarter, but Clark picked up his fourth foul at the 4:11 mark and the Wolves methodically built their lead brick-by-brick. A 7-0 run midway through the third quarter created a gap the Wolves were able to maintain the rest of the way. For the remainder of the game, North Central hung around a 10-point gap, but the T-Birds couldn't mount a run to put the outcome in doubt.
"We did a better job of getting the ball to the high post and the short corner against the zone. We're an inside-out team and when we get inside touches? Good things happen for us," Schelsky said.
Parke Heritage next plays Greencastle at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at Terre Haute South.
"We play in this tournament to play different teams and good competition. It didn't matter who won that [Greencastle-Linton] game, we were going to get a high-quality opponent. The good thing is our guys know they didn't play well tonight. They know they're playing a good team Monday and they know their concentration has to be better," Schelsky said.
North Central enters consolation pool play. The T-Birds play Terre Haute North at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at North. The T-Birds then play Linton at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at North. The winner of their pool will advance to Wednesday's consolation championship contest at South.
"One of the reasons I got us into [the Classic] is I want us to play better competition. That will help us down the road and maybe the guys will learn that they can play with the upper-level teams. If we can get our program to that point? I'll be very happy," Edmondson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.