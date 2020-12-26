The highlight game of the Ryan Luce State Farm Insurance bracket of the Wabash Valley Classic's first day at Terre Haute South was a good one for the host Braves, but a better one for Northview.
The Knights got big games from senior stars Caleb Swearingen and Brevin Cooper and considerable help from junior Ethan DeHart in downing the Braves 67-62 — meaning South and Terre Haute North both lost in the first round for the first time in the Classic's 21 seasons.
"Nothing to hang our heads about," coach Maynard Lewis of the Braves said afterward. "I thought both teams looked sharp.
"We kept our composure when the game got close," the South coach added. "I thought it just came down to one or two possessions."
Both teams shot over 50% from the field, with the Knights also hitting half their 3-point attempts and the Braves going 7 for 15 from behind the arc.
And after a first quarter with two ties and four lead changes, South made the first move early in the second quarter with a 10-0 run that included baskets by Caleb Stultz and Brylan Apholone, a free throw by Cortez Hanes, a 3-pointer by Jaden Thomas and a basket, a steal and an assist by Brayden Turner for a 24-18 lead.
Swearingen stopped the run with a 3-pointer, but Turner answered. Then, however, the Knights got the last five of the half — all by DeHart — and opened the third quarter with another DeHart basket followed by two Cooper 3-pointers. The Braves were down 34-27, and their deficit quickly grew to 46-34.
Then Amariyae Wilson, sidelined much of the first half with foul trouble, took over for South. He drove for a basket, grabbed a defensive rebound and assisted on a basket by Hanes, then grabbed another defensive rebound and went coast to coast for a layup. Now it was a 46-40 game, and after a Northview basket Wilson got the ball to Hanes for a 3-pointer that had South within 48-43 after three quarters.
South kept coming, tying the score at 53 on a drive by Apholone and again at 55 on two free throws by Wilson. But Swearingen scored the next five points and the Knights led the rest of the way.
Swearingen led all scorers with 24 points. Cooper added 20, hitting all seven of his second-half shots, and DeHart scored 15 without missing anything after the first quarter.
"We hit shots we're capable of hitting," coach Michael Byrum of the Knights said. "We have guys capable of knocking down some shots."
Wilson scored all 15 of his points in the second half for South, while Apholone added 14 and Stultz, Hanes and sophomore Amari Richardson combined for 25 more.
"We don't have our lungs or our legs yet," Byrum said. "We need to get some games and practices in."
"We fought our way back," Lewis said. "This will make us stronger in the end."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.