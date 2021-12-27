CLASSIC DAY 1: Huttenlocker erupts for 35 points to lead Edgewood's rally against masked Maroons

Leading one of the best Jekyll-and-Hyde imitations seen in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic in recent years, senior Caden Huttenlocker exploded for 35 points as Edgewood stormed back from a 23-11 deficit to beat Robinson (Ill.) 60-55 in Game 6 of the annual boys high school basketball tournament Monday evening at Terre Haute South.
After the Mustangs jumped ahead 7-4 by midway through the first quarter, Robinson went on a 16-2 run — highlighted by two 3-point goals from Cooper Loll and three medium-range jumpers from Noah Gilmore — that didn't end until early in the second quarter. Soon after that, reserve Owen Schmidt drilled the 3 that padded the Maroons' cushion to 23-11.
But that's when Robinson's luck ran out.
Edgewood scored the next six points, including an attempted dunk by the 6-foot-2 Huttenlocker that rattled in and out of the rim before calming falling through the net, to pull within 23-17. By halftime, the Mustangs trailed 30-22 after Huttenlocker bombed in a trey.
Zach Sims, who ended up being the Mustangs' second-leading scorer with 18 points, contributed three early baskets in the third period before Huttenlocker turned on the jets to help tie the scores at 35-35 and 37-37. Then a pair of free throws by Sims gave Edgewood its first lead since 7-4, this time 39-37 with 1:30 remaining in the third frame.
Huttenlocker sank a 3-pointer and a free throw on separate plays to boost the Mustangs' advantage to 43-39 entering the final eight minutes.
So what was going on here anyway? It appeared that Edgewood (which lost to Sullivan by 20 points Dec. 18) had gone from an average high school team to a state-title contender within a few minutes.
OK, maybe that's a slight exaggeration. But the Mustangs sure jerked the momentum meter in their direction with the strength of five actual mustang horses.
Robinson did make a few runs in the fourth quarter, cutting its deficits to 43-41 and 55-52 — after four consecutive points by Nathan Wernz — but the outcome was sealed with 21.6 seconds left when Huttenlocker missed the first free throw of a one-and-one situation, then darted toward the basket to grab the rebound and put it back in as a two-pointer while everyone else on the court seemingly just watched.
Gilmore and Loll were Robinson's top scorers with 20 and 18 points respectively.
Also worth noting, Robinson players wore masks during game action, although many allowed them to drop below their noses to make breathing easier.
