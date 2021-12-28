CLASSIC DAY 1: Hart makes strong impression as Miners move on

Determining the Gary Fears Most Outstanding Player Award winner from the annual First Financial Wabash Valley Classic — this year being played at Terre Haute South — isn't realistic after just one day of the four-day tournament.
But three standouts from winning teams Monday — Sullivan's Randy Kelley (29 points, seven rebounds and three steals), West Vigo's Zeke Tanoos (26 points and six boards) and Edgewood's Caden Huttenlocker (35 points) — stamped their names on the "early contenders" list through the first seven Day 1 games.
Then came the eighth and final game of the first round, pitting Class 2A No. 2-ranked Linton against the Marshall Lions from across the state line.
Right before the opening tipoff, if you listened closely, you could almost hear Linton junior Joey Hart whisper, "Hold my Mountain Dew."
Hold my Dr. Pepper? Hold my bottled water? Hold my orange juice? Well, this is a tournament for boys high school basketball players (all teenagers). So the common final word in that popular saying can't be used here!
Still, the 6-foot-5 Hart — son of the Miners' head coach with the same team — opened the contest with a two-handed dunk off an alley-oop pass from Logan Webb and set the tone for a 75-52 triumph that propelled Linton's record to 8-0.
Midway through the first quarter, the Webb-to-Hart dunk connection struck again to boost the Miners' advantage to 11-2. Later, two free throws by Drew Smith — playing just his third game since returning from a foot injury — a 3-pointer by Hart and a charity toss by Webb padded Linton's cushion to 17-5 before the end of the first frame.
Young Hart added another trey in the second period as the Miners went into the halftime break with a 38-24 lead.
Feeling the groove, Hart went 5 for 5 in the third quarter — two from beyond the long-range arc and two on left-handed dunks (one on a breakaway and one in traffic) — and tallied 12 of Linton's 27 points as this officially turned into a rout. Webb, who finished with 14 points, contributed a pair of treys during that eight-minute span as well.
Ahead 65-40 going into the fourth period, Linton didn't need much playing time from Hart, although he did two-hand slam one more poor basketball before taking a seat on the bench for the final time.
Probably the most entertaining play down the stretch was Linton's Braden Walters (listed at 5-10, if you don't count his afro) blocking a Marshall 3-point attempt, grabbing the rebound and dribbling to the other end of the court for a two-handed dunk of his own.
Despite a lack of fourth-quarter minutes, Hart ended up with 26 points and six rebounds. That should add his name to the growing "early contenders" list for the Fears Award.
But more importantly to him, his teammates and his dad, Linton's name was added to the eight-team quarterfinal list of those playing in the Classic winners' bracket Tuesday.
Bright spots for Marshall were sophomore Rielly Wallace coming off the bench to pace the Lions with 13 points and Logan Medsker chipping in with 10 points.
