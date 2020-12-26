Cloverdale's Clovers had battled back from a 15-point second-quarter deficit to get within eight points twice, and were still within 10 points in the final seconds before halftime.
But Sullivan's Braden Flanagan nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and was fouled, and the four-point play — plus what followed it — sent the unbeaten Golden Arrows on their way to a 73-39 win in the final game of the Ryan Luce State Farm Insurance bracket of the Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute South on Saturday.
"That was definitely momentum," coach Patrick Rady of the Clovers said after the game. "We'd been chipping away . . . and then [the Golden Arrows] added more."
Sullivan followed up that 14-point halftime lead by scoring the first seven points of the third quarter — six by Jackson Hills — and was never threatened the rest of the way.
"We didn't get enough stops early, and we dug ourselves a hole," Rady said. "Sullivan is a very good team."
The Arrows had a 16-3 run in the first quarter, going from a 5-2 deficit into a 16-8 lead that they kept the rest of the way. Cloverdale's Walker Sims opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer to cut Sullivan's lead to 21-3, but the Arrows scored the next seven as Randy Kelley had two assists and a driving layup.
"We did not contain No. 12 [Randy Kelley]," Rady explained. "We wanted to push him to the sidelines, but he was getting to the paint — and [the Arrows] have way too many good shooters [that he can find from there]."
Randy Kelley was only his team's third-best scorer on Saturday with 17 points, but he handed out five assists — as a team, the Arrows assisted on 22 of 28 baskets — and stole the ball three times, plus sharing team rebound leadership with five of those.
Hills led Sullivan with 20 points and Flanagan18. Eight of the nine Arrows who played scored at least once and the ninth — starting forward Will King — had five assists of his own. Sullivan shot 56% from the field and committed just four turnovers.
Randy Kelley also did his share defensively, helping hold Cloverdale star Kyle Thomas to 16 points and preventing him from taking over the game. Nolan Kelley — apparently no relation — added 14 for the Clovers, plus three steals and three assists.
