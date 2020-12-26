Following months of doubt about whether the 21st annual Wabash Valley Classic would be played because of COVID-19 concerns, 14 boys high school basketball teams got the tournament underway Saturday.
The first team eliminated from title contention was two-time defending Classic champion Terre Haute North, which lost an exciting 53-51 decision to Edgewood in the noon game of first-round action played in the Patriots' gym.
"History doesn't matter," North coach Todd Woelfle said afterward. "The only thing that matters is that you play better than your opponent on that day. We did not do that today."
Edgewood will stay in the winners' bracket and battle West Vigo at 6 p.m. Monday at Terre Haute South. The Patriots will move into the consolation bracket.
On Saturday, senior Matt Gauer paced North with 20 points. Coleman Sater and Zeke Powell tallied 19 and 14 points respectively for the Mustangs from Ellettsville.
Down eight points in the final four minutes, the Patriots cut their deficit to 48-44 when Mark Hankins and Nolan White hit back-to-back jumpers. With 1:18 remaining, Sater converted a layup to boost Edgewood's margin back to six at 50-44.
A fallaway 3-pointer from Gauer with 51 seconds left pulled the Patriots within 50-47. Then almost before the masked fans (mostly parents of players and cheerleaders) could blink their eyes, Caden Mason and Gauer took turns stealing the ball in the backcourt and scoring to catapult North on top 51-50.
The Mustangs maintained their composure on their next possession, however, working the ball upcourt to Powell, who sank a 3-pointer from the right wing to return the lead to his team at 53-51.
Woelfle thinks his players might have been temporarily lost in the moment and allowed Powell to get a little too open for a few seconds.
"Give credit to the kid," the Patriots' coach added. "He hit a big shot."
When North called timeout after Powell's trey, 0.4 seconds showed on the scoreboard. But referees ordered the time keeper to change it to 1.4 seconds.
As action resumed, Hankins — standing on the opposite end of the court from North's basket — inbounded what looked like a right-handed fastball to midcourt, where teammate Mahki Johnson quickly caught it and flipped it to the right to Gauer.
Gauer took one dribble to the right and fired a bomb from beyond the 3-point arc. It swished the net and North fans went wild, but referees immediately signaled that Gauer released it after the buzzer sounded and Edgewood had won the game.
A WTWO-TV video of the final seconds appeared to show Gauer releasing the shot a split-second after the buzzer light flashed, thus making the call correct.
"It was close," Woelfle told the Tribune-Star and WTWO afterward.
"You've got to give credit to Edgewood. They made more plays than we did."
In the first quarter, North jumped ahead 6-2, 8-4 and 10-6 before the Mustangs tied the score at 10-10 heading into the next period.
Down 13-10, the Patriots rattled of seven unanswered points — consisting of a Colin Frank bucket, Gauer's first 3-pointer of the afternoon and a Gauer rebound basket — to soar on top 17-13. A Nas McNeal steal/layup combination with 7 seconds left gave North a 24-21 halftime advantage.
A three-point play by Sater in the final seconds of the third quarter enabled Edgewood to slip ahead 35-34 entering the final eight minutes.
Before the contest, Sater was presented at midcourt with the Wabash Valley Classic FCA Characters Counts Award.
Also of interest, North's last Classic loss before Saturday also came against Edgewood — by the score of 47-33 in the 2017 championship game in the Patriots' gym.
