The late Gordon Stauffer was a basketball coach who believed, among other things, in controlling the tempo.
J.R. Holmes, who became Stauffer's freshman coach before he left Indiana State to become the winningest high school coach in Indiana history, used that tactic Saturday in knocking Class A's second-ranked Kouts from the unbeaten ranks in the opening round of the Vigo County School Corporation Wabash Valley Classic.
The final score was 50-41, which was an indication. Kouts averages nearly 90 points per game.
Kouts led the entire first half, 8-0 and 12-2 in the first quarter and 18-8 midway through the second period. Even at that, coach Kevin Duzan of the Mustangs wasn't comfortable. "I thought we got a little bit frustrated," he said after the game. "We're used to a different pace."
Neither team scored in the first two minutes of the second half, during which Kouts grabbed three rebounds that were all taken away by the Panthers. "We needed to be tougher when we got the ball in our hands," Duzan said later. "You could tell [the Panthers] were stronger than we were."
Patrick Joyce, who had come off the bench to score all the Bloomington points in the second quarter, broke the third-quarter ice with a 3-pointer and then Jalen Peck had an assist to Joyce and a free throw to cut the lead to 21-19. Peck's second straight basket moments later put the Panthers ahead for the first time at 25-24, and Maddix Blackwell hit a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to answer two free throws by Cole Wireman of Kouts.
Twice Cole Wireman put his team ahead in the fourth quarter, at 28-27 and at 30-29. But Blackwell's 3-pointer with 4:40 remaining — seconds after Cole Wireman (who averages 35 points per game) fouled out — put Bloomington South ahead to stay at 32-30. Trevor Taylor got all 10 of his points and his only two assists in the fourth quarter for the Panthers.
"[The Mustangs have] got a good team," said Holmes, whose team was without leading scorer Joey Bomba. "We were good defensively the whole game but in the second half we were excellent; [the Panthers] stepped up their game on offense [shooting 67% for the half and hitting 8 of 9 in the fourth quarter]."
Joyce had a game-high 18 points and Peck and Taylor scored 10 each for the winners. Blackwell had just five points but grabbed six rebounds, stole the ball five times and blocked two shots.
The Wireman twins, Cole and Cale, had 12 points each for the Mustangs. The Kneifel twins, Hunter and Parker, combined for the other 17 points with Parker Kniefel leading all rebounders with 10.
"We knew [the Panthers] would be very disciplined, and they made us work for everything we got," Duzan said.
"I think we wore [the Mustangs] down a little bit," said Holmes.
