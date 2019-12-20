Everything went according to plan for the Terre Haute North boys basketball team against Class 4A No. 2 Bloomington South in the first quarter.
The plan North coach Todd Woelfle put in place against the formidable Panthers was to break Bloomington South’s physical press and then make the correct passes in a deliberate half-court offense that bled the clock.
For the first eight minutes? The Patriots put on a clinic in that style, avoiding turnovers and finding open Patriots for buckets. The game was tied early in the second quarter.
But, as they say, everyone has a plan until they’re punched in the mouth and when the blow was finally landed by the Panthers? It was lethal. The Patriots committed eight turnovers in the second quarter, the Panthers outscored the Patriots by 17 in the period, and that gap would only widen as the Panthers prevailed 70-31 at Bloomington South.
Bloomington South was dominant in the final three quarters, outscoring the overwhelmed Patriots 58-14 over that stretch.
Woelfle, though, was content to focus on the impressive first quarter the Patriots played … and impressive it was. It’s those eight minutes the Patriots will be able to learn from.
“If anything comes out of this game, it’s that we showed we could play with anyone, even though it was for only eight minutes. I was very happy with how we followed the gameplan and executed. We did a nice job in the first quarter,” Woelfle said.
North’s starting five of Makhi Johnson, Bryson Carpenter, Mark Hankins, Noah Crosley and Dalton Sturm were well-schooled in the art of beating a press and running a slow-down half-court offense. With Todd Woelfle and staff doing air traffic control of a sort from the sideline, the Patriots played extremely disciplined in the first quarter. The Patriots played deliberate, the first possession was 1 minute, 5 seconds long, but played it smart, looking for back-door cuts and open shooters. An early 7-2 lead was a testament to the preparedness the Patriots had.
Bloomington South led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter, and the game was tied early in the second quarter, but North’s smaller guards off the bench weren’t as well-equipped to deal with the pressure.
The result was a 16-0 Bloomington South run fueled by multiple North turnovers. The Patriots only attempted five shots in the second quarter (making two), but had eight turnovers. By halftime, Bloomington South had a comfortable 34-16 lead.
“When they turned up the pressure? Our turnovers led to easy baskets. We have to learn how to handle physicality,” Woelfle said. “They have good athletes and they’re experienced. We want to get to that level.”
It got worse in the third quarter as the Panthers scored the first 15 points. Among the Panthers the Patriots had to contend with was Indiana-bound standout Anthony Leal. The big, athletic guard was lethal in terms of jumping the passing lanes. Leal had nine steals – four in the third quarter alone – and scored a game-high 16 points. He was 7 of 9 from the field, many of the buckets on runouts created from his own steals.
“They are experienced, athletic, have a high basketball IQ, are well-coached and showed why they are one of the best teams in the state tonight,” Woelfle said.
Bloomington South (6-0, 2-0) would go on to shoot 30 of 44 from the field – a crisp 68.1 percent clip. North actually shot just under 50 percent, but only took 29 shots as the deliberate pace played early in the game and 19 turnovers took away scoring chances. Jared Ingle led North off the bench with seven points.
Woelfle isn’t terribly troubled by the final result. The way he sees it, the experience gained by the varsity-level inexperienced Patriots was worth it.
“The score won’t be indicative of how well we played in the first quarter. It’s a learning experience we hope to build upon,” Woelfle said. “We learned what it takes tonight to play at a high level in 4A basketball. We’re not there, but that’s our goal, and we’re going to continue to work to get to that level.”
North (2-4, 0-1) next plays Edgewood in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic on Dec. 26. The Patriots fell at Edgewood 47-43 on Dec. 12.
TH NORTH (31) – Johnson 1-2 2-2 4, Carpenter 0-0 2-2 2, Hankins 3-3 0-0 6, Crosley 1-4 0-0 3, Sturm 2-7 0-0 4, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Knott 0-1 0-0 0, White 1-3 0-0 3, Ingle 3-5 0-0 7, Bunch 1-2 0-0 2, Gauer 0-2 0-0 0. 14-29 FG, 4-6 FT, 31 TP.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH (70) – Leal 7-9 2-3 16, Hickman 3-5 0-0 6, Jo. Bomba 2-5 2-2 6, Jager 4-6 0-0 8, Ja. Bomba 5-6 0-0 10, Doig 2-4 0-0 5, Blackwell 2-2 2-5 7, Peck 2-3 0-0 5, Kirby 2-3 0-0 4, Roberts 1-1 0-0 3. 30-44 FG, 6-10 FT, 70 TP.
TH North=11=5=5=4=-=31
Bloomington South=12=22=22=14=-=70
3-point goals - THN 3-16 (Crosley 1-4, Ingle 1-3, White 1-2, Sturm 0-4, Gauer 0-2, Knott 0-1); BLS 4-9 (Doig 1-3, Blackwell 1-1, Peck 1-1, Roberts 1-1, Jo. Bomba 0-2, Jager 0-1). Rebounds - THN 15 (Knott 4); BLS 21 (Leal 4). Steals - THN 4 (White 2, Bunch 2); BLS 13 (Leal 9). Blocks - THN 0; BLS 1 (Hickman). Turnovers - THN 19, BLS 7. Total fouls - THN 8, BLS 9.
JV – Bl. South 58, TH North 52 (Rainey 13).
Next – TH North (2-4, 0-1) plays Edgewood in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic on Dec. 26. Bloomington South (6-0, 2-0) plays at Floyd Central tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.