Class A all the way as Parke Heritage, North Central continue quests

It’s Class A all the way when it comes to the remaining Wabash Valley high school football playoff slate.
Parke Heritage and North Central — both in different sides of the southern Class A playoff bracket — continue their quests at 7:30 p.m. Friday on their home gridirons.
Class A No. 5-ranked Parke Heritage has the tallest order as No. 1 Indianapolis Lutheran visits Rockville. Meanwhile, unranked North Central might be the surprise of all six high school classes. The 6-5 Thunderbirds continue their surge as Tri visits Farmersburg.
Lutheran (12-0) has a history of ending the state title dreams of Wabash Valley teams. The Saints eliminated both North Vermillion and Linton since 2014 — the Falcons falling three times deep into the playoffs.
The Saints are led by quarterback Montasi Clay, one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in the state. Clay has thrown for 1,751 yards and 21 touchdowns, but he has also rushed for 1,183 yards and 21 touchdowns.
He’s helped the Saints become of the few teams in the state that has a higher scoring average than Parke Heritage. Lutheran averages 41.6 points, playing mostly Class 2A and higher enrollment schools. Parke Heritage averages 39.8 points.
The Wolves (10-2) breezed through their sectional — beating Attica, South Putnam and Riverton Parke by an average margin of 28 points. Quarterback Christian Johnson has thrown for 3,037 yards and an incredible 43 touchdowns.
Noble Johnson (73 catches, 1,047 yards, 17 TD), Anthony Wood (45-608-8), Naz McNeal (28-634-8), Andrece Miller (23-410, 5) and Caleb Basler (21-456-4) are all dangerous targets for Parke Heritage.
North Central, meanwhile, has surged in the second half of its schedule, winning six of its last seven games. The Thunderbirds overcame a nasty COVID-19 outbreak in late August and September that cost the team a game and nearly cost coach Joe Kutch his life as he was hospitalized with a severe case.
The Thunderbirds have impressed with their defense, allowing no more than 14 points in their last four games. A Springs Valley team that averaged 35 points during the season was muzzled to the effect of just 14 points (and one touchdown was scored on a kick return) last week in the sectional championship.
Tri High, from Straughn in Henry County, has put up formidable offensive numbers, averaging 40.5 points with a ground-based attack. Running back Parker Burk has rushed for 1,312 yards and quarterback Mason Wilson adds 840 rushing yards for the 10-2 Titans, runner-up finishers in the Tri-Eastern Conference.
It will be the second week in a row that the T-Birds have faced this kind of offense.
If both Parke Heritage and North Central win? They will face one another in a semistate game at Rockville for the right to play in the Class A state championship game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.