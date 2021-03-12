Class 2A No. 5 Wolves, No. 6 Miners ready to try again at regional

Linton and Rockville — home of Parke Heritage High School — are 60 miles apart. They play in different conferences — two leagues that only rarely see each other in any sport. They play in the same class in boys basketball, though that wasn't the case until Parke Heritage consolidated, and they are routed to two different 2A regional sites.
They played each other this season, a 65-56 Linton win on Nov. 28, 2020, but that's a rarity. Since the 1990s, Linton has only played Parke Heritage once, Turkey Run once and Rockville twice — and two of those games came in the Wabash Valley Classic.
So apart from fantastic seasons, what is the common bond between the Class 2A No. 5 Wolves (24-3) and No. 6 Miners (23-4) as both embark on regional adventures this Saturday?
They both had this experience taken away from them last season — and they're both back to try to at least try to ease the pain of a dream deferred a year ago.
The pain of the COVID-19 pandemic and the affect it had on athletics — particularly the Class of 2020, who saw sand run out of their hourglass with an incomplete legacy — is a wound that won't soon be forgotten. Both teams had their postseason dreams taken away by fate a year ago.
In fact, Parke Heritage was literally boarding the bus to Greenfield for a regional eve practice on March 13, 2020 when it found out there would be no regional to practice for.
"We all were ready to play and it sucked last year. We were all in the conference room ready to leave and we couldn't. This year, we know we'll be able to play, and we're all ready," Parke Heritage big man Connor Davis said.
Linton coach Joey Hart said he'll never stop feeling bad for Linton's 2020 seniors like Kip Fougerousse, who didn't get a chance to make another run to the state championship game like the Miners did in 2019. However, that doesn't mean this season's Miners don't have their own trail to blaze.
"We would have liked to have had that regional experience from last year going into this year. At the same time? Lincoln [Hale], Joey [Hart] and Josh Pyne are the only three who played a lot. What happened last year was unfortunate, but this year's team is different," Coach Hart said. "We've won a ton here, and sometimes that gets taken for granted. No one has taken anything for granted this year."
Parke Heritage coach Rich Schelsky hasn't thought as much of the 2020 regional experience the Wolves didn't get last year. He had an entire offseason for that.
"The offseason was when I thought about it a lot and really felt for our seniors from last year. This group has been great and may even take us to newer heights given the season we've had, but those guys really set the foundation and I hurt for them for a long time. It was something you couldn't control and you ultimately had to live with that," Schelsky said.
Still, representatives from both teams noted that they have had to soldier through any regret they have about 2020 not happening for them. The pandemic hasn't left a lot of time for anyone to feel sorry for themselves for too long.
"We have played through a ton of illness and injuries. Several of our guys had COVID even before the season. Even though they get that, you're scared to death about anything. Even a sneeze can get you quarantined. It's been an exhausting year, but as rewarding a year as we've had," Hart said.
Participating in sports has also been boiled down to its essence too. It was traditionally an activity to give students an outlet away from class. In the midst of a pandemic, even practices that would normally be mundane exercises provide an escape from the pandemic doldrums.
"We had some interruptions with our fall sports, so there was a lot of distractions to get through. I think coming to practice everyday was the best thing that could happen against all of the other distractions. This has been their getaway," Schelsky said.
Kids have had to grow up much faster than their older siblings did, to say nothing of their parents and grandparents. With completely new routines being thrown at them, it's no small feat to keep a team on-course as both Linton and Parke Heritage have done, given the preseason expectations both programs had.
"We're used to being everyone's Super Bowl and getting their best shot. Our kids have played in big games and a lot of bright lights, now you're playing empty gyms. We didn't notice until the fans started coming back that we got better. The more normal it got, the better we got. Playing [in a pandemic] has forced us to be mentally tough," Hart said.
Then again, kids are still kids. They abide and they continue to face the next hurdle in front of them.
"I wish it didn't happen last year, but we're still anxious to play this year and we've kind of looked past that. We're ready to go win it," said Parke Heritage's standout guard Christian Johnson.
If both Linton and Parke Heritage advance from their regionals — Linton is at Southridge, Parke Heritage is at Greenfield-Central — they would face one another in a semistate contest. It's not going to be a cakewalk for either to get there.
Linton plays Southwestern of Hanover in the 12:30 p.m. game at Southridge. Like Linton's core of Hale, Hart and Pyne, the Rebels have a trio of stars — Matthew Williams (16.4), Austin Kramer (14.8) and Foster Mefford (11.8, but who was over 20 ppg in 2020). Paoli (16-5) or host Southridge (15-10) await if Linton beats Southwestern.
"Last year, we were the largest favorite we'd ever been to be a regional. We felt truly great about our matchup last year, but this year is something else. Southwestern is very talented. The fact that our first game is so tough has centralized our focus," Hart said.
On the surface, it would appear the Wolves have a kind draw with 13-8 Triton Central in the 10 a.m. game at Greenfield, but don't be deceived. Four of the Trojans' losses were to 4A teams and another came against 3A Beech Grove, the regional opponent for Northview on Saturday at Greencastle.
"Triton Central is better than their record solely because of who they play in suburban Indianapolis. They see a lot of good athletes and teams. What I see watching them is a lot of us. They play physical and they're hard-nosed kids. We have to do what we do, which is to guard. The big battle will be on the glass. They're a great rebounding team, but so are we," Schelsky said.
If the Wolves eliminate Triton Central, either Class 2A No. 2 Shenandoah (24-3) or No. 7 Covenant Christian (22-4) will await in the 8 p.m. championship contest.
An opportunity both the Wolves and the Miners have waited a year to finally try to take advantage of.
"I'm just happy we're able to play. I want to prove our little school can play with any school if we just put our minds to it," Davis said.
