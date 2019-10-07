Pity the Vigo County soccer parents who have both boys and girls playing in sectional matches this week.
Choices will have to be made today, and sleep could be sacrificed.
Today, for example, the boys and girls teams from Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo are all in action, including a North-South girls rematch.
Northview parents aren't in quite the same boat, and they have the advantage of their 13th-ranked girls team hosting a sectional. That should at least alleviate some of the sleep problem.
Northview's boys played Monday night in the Class 3A Bloomington South Sectional against Bloomington North as the Knights' right-on-the-border enrollment figure put their teams in two different classes. If the Knights were winners Monday, they return to Bloomington on Wednesday to face the 12th-ranked host team.
Tonight's matches at Bloomington are the reason Terre Haute soccer fans — particularly on the south side of town — were bemoaning the Indiana High School Athletic Association's blind sectional draw.
North's boys play Martinsville at 6 p.m., with South having the second match against Bedford North Lawrence. Both of those appear to be winnable for the Patriots and Braves, who would return to Bloomington for the second semifinal match on Wednesday. That's a school-night return home at approximately midnight for the South players today, and possibly for both the Braves and Patriots on Wednesday, not to mention the complication of bridge construction between Vigo and Monroe counties.
And in the meantime, the girls teams from the two schools have a 6 p.m. match in Class 3A sectional action at Martinsville today. That could prove to be a good situation for the survivor of that match — the Patriots won 2-0 during the regular season — who would face the host Artesians in the second semifinal match on Thursday.
West Vigo's two teams will be playing simultaneously quite a bit of the time this evening. The Viking boys play Monrovia in the Class 2A Edgewood Sectional at 5:30 p.m., while the West Vigo girls will be taking on Brown County at 6 p.m. at Northview.
The Viking boys are favored in their first match in what appears to be a completely wide-open tournament at Edgewood. The Viking girls. who have already beaten Brown County once, would like to continue their record-setting season, but will have to do it by upsetting the host Knights in a Saturday championship match.
One Class A girls sectional in the Wabash Valley begins today at Sullivan, where the Golden Arrows play the second game against South Knox. The favorite there, in the short bracket of the six-team affair, is 12th-ranked Vincennes Rivet.
All championship matches are Saturday: boys at 2 p.m., girls at 7 p.m.
