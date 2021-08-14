High school cross country teams from around the state got their first 2021 look at LaVern Gibson Championship Course on Saturday morning at the Valley Cross Kickoff hosted by Terre Haute South.
Chesterton's girls were at the forefront of a huge contingent of Porter County schools and took the girls title, while the Center Grove boys prevailed over Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference rival Carmel — which may not have been at full strength — to win the boys competition.
Each race had 30 teams — not always the same teams — and it seemed like half of them were ranked in each race.
Two of the teams in preseason rankings are the girls and boys from Northview; while neither team of Knights was at full strength either on Saturday, they still took top honors easily among Wabash Valley competitors.
Northview's girls finished ninth, with senior Micah Peals — a transfer from Terre Haute South — leading the way. Northview's boys finished 13th, the Knights top runner being Nolan White — who was a Terre Haute North runner at this point a year ago — in 11th place and Stuart Bennett close behind in the 14th spot.
South's girls were 18th, Ava Rose the first Brave across the finish line, while Terre Haute North's girls placed 23rd led by Ye-Won Jung. Clay City, Bloomfield, Sullivan and Linton also competed in the girls race.
South's Matt Gambill placed ninth individually, the only Valley runner in the top 10, and led the Braves to a 19th-place finish. That was one spot ahead of North, which got a good race from Dylan Zeck, with Clay City 25th and West Vigo 27th. Bryce Stateler led the Vikings.
Bailey Ranta of Chesterton won the individual girls title despite nearly collapsing toward the end of the race and finishing it on her hands and knees. Abe Eckman of Jasper was the boys individual champion.
Girls results
Team scores — Chesterton 72, Westfield 101, Indianapolis North Central 104, Avon 172, Jasper 241, Center Grove 242, Bloomington South 248, Franklin 252, Northview 253, Brebeuf 288, Batesville 322, Northridge 340, Mt. Vernon 352, Carmel 358, Lawrence North 360, Harrison (West Lafayette) 365, West Lafayette 437, Terre Haute South 517, Kouts 523, Wheeler 544, Morgan Township 545, Faith Christian 586, Terre Haute North 660, Owen Valley 707, Hebron 749, Clay City 766, Bloomfield 768, Bedford North Lawrence 815, Sullivan 829, Linton 921.
Top 10 — Bailey Ranta (Ches) 19:27.1, Andi VanMeter (J) 19:35.4, Kendall Martin (Breb) 19:35.5, Catherine White (Ches) 19:35.7, Lauren Klem (F) 19:42.5, Jessica Hegedus (A) 19:44.6, Ally Wigand (J) 19:59.6, Lilly Myers (BS) 20:04.6, Hannah Taylor (A) 20:05.1, Kaylynn Bedel (Bates) 20:05.6.
Northview — Micah Peals 20:47, Ellia Hayes 21:15, Maisie Eldridge 21:45, Halle Miller 21:53, Katie Morrison 22:25, Brooklyn Eldridge 22:40, Jaiden Lutes 23:16, Delaney Trout 24:27, Madison Lovett 27:34, Abigail Kumpf 30:00, Addie Goodwin 30:17, Hannah Slater 31:25.
Terre Haute South — Ava Rose 22:11, Kaya Tanner 22:52, Madison Beaumont 23:09, Demme Hancewicz 23:26, Isabel Miklozek 24:14, Lauren Monser 24:45, Caitlyn Strecker 25:01, Trista Bitzel 25:48, Abagail Tokish 25:54, Sophie Ewen 26:14, Sonya Coolston 28:15, Courtney Powell 30:36.
Terre Haute North — Ye-Won Jung 22:29, Bella Spelman 23:59, Sophia Barker 24:33, Alyssa Petscher 25:12, Dru White 25:52, Hannah Gadberry 26:03, Mikalah Tingley 26:54, Brinlee McCloud 27:28.
Clay City — Macy Tucker 22:09, Carlee Unger 24:51, Olivia Owens 27:46, Celeah Burton 31:55, Amelia Withers 32:32, Saydee Hauer 32:46.
Bloomfield — Malia Pischel 23:33, Adalyn Wiseman 23:41, Jaeden Mietus 27:12, Braelyn Johnson 28:38, Ansley Ross 31:31.
Sullivan — Hanna Burkhart 23:59, Kate Ridgway 26:24, Gaige Goodman 27:48, Mikayla Hitt 29:11, Kayla Samm 32:44, Jaycee Piatt 37:21, Kyra Cox 37:52, Mary Boone 38:11, Morgan Nickless 47:39.
Linton — Addisyn McKee 29:00, Payton Landis 30:29, Amasa Kohlman 31:02, Alyvia McKee 31:45, Lauren Bedwell 33:21.
Boys results
Team scores — Center Grove 65, Carmel 131, Bloomington North 162, Bloomington South 204, Floyd Central 206, Indianapolis North Central 220, Mt. Vernon 235, Westfield 250, Northridge 251, Greenfield-Central 273, Jasper 274, Brebeuf 306, Northview 358, Jennings County 403, Lawrence North 419, Batesville 432, Lafayette Jeff 485, West Lafayette 512, Terre Haute South 518, Terre Haute North 554, Bloomfield 554, Brown County 628, Wheeler 654, Hebron 669, Clay City 705, North Putnam 749, West Vigo 784, Lawrence Central 803, Bedford North Lawrence 843, Maconaquah 854.
Top 10 — Abe Eckman (J) 16:04.8, Nate Killeen (INC) 16:08.3, Parker Mimbela (CG) 16:11.1, Krishna Thirunavukkarasu (Breb) 16:12.0, Will Conway (FC) 16:17.5, Charlie Leedke (Car) 16:19.8, Mattea Rosio (Breb) 16:19.9, Ryan Rheam (BS) 16:25.4, Matt Gambill (THS) 16:27.0, Kyle Montgomery (CG) 16:27.8.
Northview — Nolan White 16:29, Stuart Bennett 16:40, Hank Slater 18:00, Clint Mager 18:09, Nathan Kellar 20:33.
Other Terre Haute South — Eric Haworth 18:18, Braden Fears 18:54, Tate Alcorn 19:22, Mason Cranford 20:37, Ike Hults 20:44, Isaac Long 20:56, Paul Bawinkel 21:06, Sean Donlan 21:28, Sam Mallory 21:53, Gavin Oxley 22:00.
Terre Haute North — Dylan Zeck 16:43, Evan Adams 18:49, Devin Vanvactor 19:10, Eli Adams 19:43, Logan Nicoson 20:02, Matt Chaney 20:16, Daniel Waltrip 20:30, Garrett Wrightsman 20:39, Austin Fitzgerald 20:39.
Bloomfield — Wyatt Frye 18:12, Justin Beard 18:27, Landen Myers 18:56, Lance McIntosh 18:56, C.J. Sylvester 19:15, Trenten George 20:31, Silas Patterson 23:56, Robbie Talbott 26:08, Matthew Stevens 41:24.
Clay City — Jacob Hogg 17:59, Michael Tucker 19:28, Clay Brown 19:34, Ashton Schultz 20:47, Clayton Rector 20:59, Dylan Butts 21:19, Luke Laswell 22:36, Russell Butts 24:30, Luke Swearingen 24:34, Jackson Arthur 29:26.
West Vigo — Bryce Stateler 18:37, Liam Campbell 20:31, Bryland Pape 20:31, William Marrs 21:01, Griffin Akers 21:43, Trae Scott 22:14, Collin Akers 24:11, Kyler Sullivan 24:35.
