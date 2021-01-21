Entering Thursday evening's game at Terre Haute North, Indianapolis Cathedral's only players with double-figure scoring averages were senior guard Courtney Fields at 15.8 points per game and junior forward Katie Bremer at 11.6 ppg.
In the first half, they combined for four points (all by Fields, who came off the bench) and the teams went into the second tied at 23-23.
But Bremer and Fields found their shooting touches in the second half, tallying 13 and 11 points respectively, and helped the Fighting Irish pull away for a 57-49 victory in girls high school basketball.
"They are their usual two leading scorers," North coach Matt Millington told the Tribune-Star afterward. "I think we got a little bit fatigued and didn't do quite as good of a job of helping on defense in the second half."
The game's high scorer was junior guard Zoe Stewart, who tallied nine of her 19 points in the first quarter as the Patriots jumped ahead 12-10. But the visitors tallied the final five points of the frame to move on top 15-12, then a Mia Finn inside bucket to open the second period made the score 17-12 in Cathedral's favor.
Trailing 21-16 midway through the second quarter, North catapulted on top 23-21 after Stewart sank a pair of free throws, Anslee Michael bombed in a 3-point goal from the left wing and Stewart converted a layup. Two Finn free throws tied the score before halftime.
The Patriots' Halie Gilbert opened the third stanza with a 3-pointer. Later in the quarter, the home team owned leads of 29-28 and 31-30 before Cathedral went on a 9-4 run — capped off by a short jumper by Bremer — to take a 39-35 margin into the final eight minutes.
Two buckets by Fields and another by Bremer boosted it to 45-35 early in the fourth period. The Patriots later cut their deficit to 49-44 after a running jumper by Stewart and a layup by I'Jaynae Campbell with 3:13 showing on the scoreboard.
But the Indianapolis school rattled off the next six points — consisting of two charity tosses by Fields and two fielders by Bremer — to pretty much seal the outcome. Fields finished with 15 points and Bremer had the 13 she scored in the second half.
Stewart, who went 7 for 17 from the field, was North's only double-digit scorer.
"We need to get some offensive flow back," Millington assessed. "We were pretty stagnant tonight. I think we need to get better at that for the sectional."
For those wondering, IHSAA girls sectionals are slated to begin Feb. 2.
